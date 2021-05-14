Many are underdogs at some point

May 14, 2021 John Peters II Church, Opinion 0
By Jim Richland

Everyone loves an underdog story; A tale of someone who had the odds stacked against him, surrounded by people telling him it can’t be done, yet he pushes forward and proves them all wrong.

One of my favorites is the movie Rudy. It’s an inspirational story of Rudy Ruettiger who, despite being too small and scrawny, only dreams of playing football for Notre Dame. Throughout the movie he ignores or overcomes obstacles and criticism from family, friends and fellow teammates. In the end, his persistence inspires the entire team to allow him to play in an official game, fulfilling his dream.

Maybe your story is similar to Rudy’s. Perhaps you’ve overcome obstacles and criticism to get to where you are today. Perhaps your obstacles are more internal. You may be daily attacked by an inner voice that tells you you’re not smart enough, pretty enough, or skilled enough to achieve the things God has placed in your heart. The question we answer each day is whose voice are we going to listen to?

Another great underdog story is that of a young Jewish boy named David. The youngest of eight brothers, he was the handsome runt of the litter who was often overlooked. We first see David being overlooked by his father, Jesse, when Samuel the priest comes to anoint one of his sons to be the next king of Israel. David is doing the menial task of shepherding and isn’t worth calling in from the field because surely he’s not the one God will anoint. But, while David may be overlooked and underestimated by those around him; he’s caught the eye of God.

We next see David overlooked when Israel goes off to war against the Philistines. Jesse sends his seven sons to the battlefront, but keeps David with the flocks at home. When David is eventually sent to deliver food and supplies to his brothers in camp, he sees the army of Israel cowering as the champion of the Philistines taunts Israel and their God. In this moment David will either rise or fall depending on whose voice he listens to.

His brothers try to shame him into silence and King Saul reminds him of his inexperience, but David keeps his focus on God who had helped him overcome the overwhelming obstacles of bears and lions before. King Saul, seeing David’s determination to go represent Israel in this fight, tries to dress David in his kingly armor. But David can’t go into this battle as anyone other than himself. God is with him and that’s more than enough.

Most of us are familiar with how the story goes. Once the dust settles, young David is left standing with Goliath lying at his feet. The impossible has happened and the underdog is victorious! Both armies are left dumbstruck and God is glorified through the centuries. This moment is so shocking that King Saul asks his servants, “Whose son is this young man?”

I find this especially amusing as we remember that in the previous chapter David is brought into Saul’s court to play music that soothes his soul, and is elevated to Saul’s personal armor bearer. Saul knows who David is, but he can’t recognize him now because the victorious warrior before him does not seem like the young musician he knew before.

All of us have been the underdog at some point in our life. We have all faced obstacles and challenges that seemed too big for us to handle. Thankfully, we have a God that is bigger than our obstacles. Like David, we need to remember how God has caused us to overcome the struggles in the past and is the same today as he was yesterday. Our real challenge is not in overcoming the mountain before us, but in focusing on God’s voice through the flood of negative voices and naysayers. Will you cower with those around you, listening to the naysayers, or will you march onto the battlefield listening to the soft whisper of God?

Jim Richland is associate pastor at Highland Park Baptist Church.