Taxpayers should withhold their money

May 14, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

The New Testament of the Bible tells us to give unto “Caesar” what is his. For years “we the people” have been dutifully giving at federal, state, county, and city levels. However, there comes a time when even Caesar oversteps, and the People say, “Enough!”

If it comes about that the Federal Department of Education, NC State Department of Education, Surry County and/or Mount Airy School Boards overstep by requiring that the woke-liberals’ agenda of 1619 Project, critical race theory and/or equity mathematics be taught in the public schools, then an effective way for those people who rely on public education to say, “Enough!” is to withhold the green; dollars that is, which is apportioned from federal income and property taxes.

Yes, a “monetary punishment” to the people withholding their dollars may ensue; however, when there are multiple individuals withholding together into a designated escrow account, you effectively have a “Boston Tea Party” without violence.

Unlike the former Boston Tea Party issue of non-representation, we are now faced with a situation where all our K-12 public education students may by executive edict be taught:

– Their country is bad,

– Their country is systemically racist,

– The “correct” color, i.e., black, is paramount; contrary to Dr. Martin Luther King’s concept that all people should be judged not “by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character” (https://shre.america.gov/life-legacy-martin-luther-king-jr/),

– That “equity” (banal outcome) is more critical than equality of access to succeed in one’s endeavors to achieve life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness, and

– That there is no accountability for criminal perpetrators; rather, there is no justice for any victims.

It would behoove “we the people” who believe in solutions, to work together to bring about curricula which enhances our children’s education; not social or political propaganda.

G.J. Harmon

Mount Airy