Reader: Nation being split by Biden

May 12, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

Any citizen who is Aware rather than W.O.K.E is getting tired of the Democratic/Socialist administration telling us what we can and cannot do:

– Cannot fly domestically or international without proof of COVID-19 vaccination; whereas illegals crossing our southern open border are “welcomed,” “processed,” and shipped via public conveyance all over the United States without having been tested or vaccinated;

– Cannot access the Peoples House (Congress) because it is fortified to “protect” and “defend” the ruling Democratic/Socialist administration; whereas no sensible safety precautions are instituted;

– Cannot purchase self-defense arms without hurdling new, even more restrictive “got to do” requirements as police departments are being defunded and qualified immunity defense removed; whereas rioters/looters and shooters of police officers are bailed out by Harris et.al. and never prosecuted,

– Cannot have pride in our country due to cancel culture, W.O.K.E. and any other anti-democracy doctrine to restrict our constitutional and civil rights; whereas Project 1619, critical race theory and equity mathematics are required by executive orders.

Furthermore, the current spate of government spending of money like it grows on trees is unsustainable and puts a greater burden on responsible taxpayers who have to balance their own budgets yet pay for pork barrel projects that benefit only a few.

In essence, the United States is no longer united. Biden et.al, have literally split this country into so many “groups” (those who are “acceptable” and those who are not) that we are being beset one against the other in furtherance of the Democratic/Socialist administration’s ultimate goal of perpetual power!

G. J. Harmon

Mount Airy