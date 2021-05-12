Reader: Nation being split by Biden

To the Editor,

Our city board recently had yet another special meeting met to again discuss a CIP (capital investment/spending plan). This time they gave it the go-ahead. You can see the rerun on Facebook at “the city of mount airy nc” (8/13 meeting). Please watch.

Our new board behaves much like the last one and that’s not good. They seem very gullible. Year after year we’ve taken in more per capita revenue than most other towns yet city management still can’t make it work even with a huge tax hike. That’s the problem and that’s the elephant in the room, but never mentioned. When there’s plenty of revenue but it still doesn’t cover, the problem points to management, and bringing in another Charlotte consultant is not the answer.

Compare these two quotes from the meeting: Commissioner Steve Yokeley said “We have professional city manager and professional department heads.” Then this quote from our city manager on how we need to keep our $100K Charlotte consultant: “We certainly need the help and experience of Mr. Carter (the consultant).” They contradict each other. They can’t both be valid. We’re a small town. It’s gullible to spend another $100K for another consultant to do what our city manager and department heads are already well paid to do and should be doing.

The now approved CIP spending/borrowing plan is essentially what Yokeley put together 3-4 years ago and has pushed ever since. Even the old board never approved it. Guess it took a $100K Charlotte consultant to help push. From what we’ve seen the CIP idea is what that Charlotte consultant usually pushes. Wonder who chose him? Yokeley’s original $42 million wish list was a combination of all the things our department heads could list. It ballooned because they were sent back 2-3 times to think of additional things (and they did).

Now the idea is to have the department heads revise and update that list. Maybe it’ll be even more. Obviously the department heads need to be involved but our board needs to control the process closely. Sadly the record shows they may not. It’s like asking people what they want for Christmas. It’s gullible to think everything listed is needed.

Our board is elected to represent and protect taxpayers. Employees don’t necessarily have that same focus, but our gullible board seems to think they do. It’s basic human nature for employees to want nice fancy new buildings and equipment (the newest city dump truck has chrome wheels). The list even includes replacing carpet if it has a little wrinkle, because they claim it’s a safety hazard. Have they not heard of re-stretching? Or is it a way to get the currently more fashionable hardwood? Millions of dollars of questionable things are on the list. Eighty-two percent of our employees live outside city and that includes city manager. They don’t pay the taxes and fees that provide their salaries. If taxes and fees go up it doesn’t affect them.

Unlike government employees, private sector employees have to be much more aware of costs and expense control. Many businesses have incentive programs that reward employees for better controlling expenses. We might suggest city do something like that too, but board gullibility would likely let it become another giveaway like “participation trophies” where everyone gets rewarded no matter what.

More gullibility: Some on our board seem convinced that spending $1.2 million on two new automated garbage trucks will save us money over a 10-year period. That’s the city estimate, but estimates are merely guesses and so much can change over 10 years. Koch has pushed this project and even suggested a new $3 monthly fee for this. If the claim is it will save money why the extra fee? Maybe they don’t believe the claim either.

The original estimate for recycling claimed if we spent several hundred thousand for an automated recycle truck and crew we’d actually make money. But that didn’t work and now we’re paying $50,000 a year just to get someone to take the stuff, plus all the city truck and crew expense.

Look at personnel. Over the past few years we’ve hiked salaries by such large amounts there’s very little in budget for anything else, yet it hasn’t solved the problem of vacancies in the police department or fire department. Maybe that wasn’t the problem anyway. The biggest farce was annexation expense years ago. It was estimated at $9.3 million but ended up over $20 million. When has a city estimate been accurate, or even close? It’s unacceptable for our board to keep betting our tax money on unreliable estimates. It’s Lucy and the football all over again yet they keep falling for it. That’s gullible. Time to wise up.

John Pritchard

Mount Airy