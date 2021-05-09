Thanks 0ffered for mural

May 9, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

I would like to invite everyone to the dedication for the Easter Brothers Mural May 15 from 1 – 2 p.m.. Jeff and Sheri Easter and James and Denise Easter will be there.

Above all, I would like to thank the Lord first for making this wonderful mural possible.

I am so thankful to many people for helping make this possible. I give special thanks to the following businesses and people: Cossi Ayers, Mayberry Trading Post; Lizzie Morrison, Mount Airy Downtown; City of Mount Airy and Mount Airy Police Department; Mount Airy Tourism and Visitor Center; Horizon Rental for the lift; Sherwin Williams, Adam Atkins Paints; Tim White, artist; Interstate Sign Company; Mayberry Motor Inn; WPAQ, Tim Frye and Kelly Epperson; Surry County Commissioners;

C.F. Jones; Snappy Lunch; Pioneer Printing Company; Surry Arts Council; Frank Welch and Sons; The Easter Brothers family; Jeff and Sheri Easter and family; Jerrie Day Care; Mayberry Country; Michael Boggs Construction; Mayberry Music Center; Atlantic Coast Sports; Cooke Rental; Mount Airy Tractor Co/Toy Store; Grant Welch; Tammy Miller; Phil Marsh and Downtown Business Association; Red Line Cleaning Services; and all the churches who helped.

The goal has been met.

Grant Welch

Mount Airy