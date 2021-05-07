Change may be difficult, but necessary

There are times where big changes happen. Sometimes these changes are welcomed, like when a couple gets married or at the birth of a child; and sometimes they are forced upon us, like the death of a loved one or the loss of a job. But whether the change is wanted or not, all change has a way of challenging us as we let go of what is familiar to us and step into the unknown. It is often during these transitions that we can either grow and thrive or get lost and lose hope.
Our nation and our local community have found ourselves in the midst of a seismic change. With a pandemic-induced lockdown, elevated racial tensions, and the ever increasing political divide in our country; it can often seem like our world is transforming from what it once was. None of us asked for these events and most of us long for things to return to the way they used to be. But while things are rarely pleasant in the midst of change, I believe there are some anchors in God’s Word that can help us weather the storms of change and come out better on the other side.
One of the greatest changes we see in scripture is when God gave birth to a new nation by liberating the Hebrews from the bondage of slavery in Egypt. While this was something that the Israelites had longed for, the catalyst for the change was anything but smooth and peaceful. Most of us are familiar with the ten plagues of Egypt and the increased workload that the Hebrews were punished with. While it is true that God was working in profound ways to bring a blessing to his people, it is also clear that the process of receiving that blessing was not altogether pleasant or easy.
The part that I want us to focus our attention on are the last few moments of Israel’s exodus from Egypt. In Exodus chapter 13, all the plagues of Egypt have passed and Pharoah has finally agreed to let the Hebrews leave. It would seem as though their liberation is complete and the time of change has passed. However, in verse 17 we read an interesting statement that might surprise us about God and how he works in our lives. God’s Word tells us, “Then it came to pass, when Pharaoh had let the people go, that God did not lead them by way of the land of the Philistines, although that was near; for God said, ‘Lest perhaps the people change their minds when they see war, and return to Egypt.’ So God led the people around by way of the wilderness of the Red Sea.”
To some, this may seem like an inconsequential detail, but it’s actually a profound truth of how God often works in our lives. The Israelites had been longing to be freed from slavery and enter into the Promised Land that God had sworn to their ancestor Abraham more than years earlier. Yet instead of leading them by the quickest and straightest route that would have had them there in a week or so; he instead takes them on a zig-zag path through the barren wilderness. God did this because he knew there would be obstacles along the way that would have kept them from finishing their journey and experiencing his blessing.
We all have changes in our life that we’re going through. Some are looking forward to getting married, buying a dream house, or retiring. Others are looking forward to a season of difficulty and hardship to be over with. What we see in the lives of the Israelites is important for us to remember, least we lose heart and give up. Sometimes God’s path to the blessings of life are not the quickest, straightest paths. Sometimes God seems to be taking us out of the way in order to get us to where our blessings are.
That’s probably not what you want to hear. We tend to know what we want and we want it now. But like a good father, God knows that sometimes we’re not ready to receive his gifts. Perhaps we’ll become prideful, or we’ll treasure the gift above the Gift-giver. Whatever the case may be I can assure you that God does not hold back any good gift from us unless the timing is not quite right. But there’s still encouragement.
In the last few verses of chapter 13 scripture tells us, “And the Lord went before them by day in a pillar of cloud to lead the way, and by night in a pillar of fire to give them light, so as to go by day and night. He did not take away the pillar of cloud by day or the pillar of fire by night from before the people.”
This is the wonderful promise of God. As he brings about the blessings he has for us, he may lead us through seasons of life that we would rather avoid. Yet even as we’re left waiting or as we go through the wilderness, we can rest in the knowledge that God is there with us and will never leave us until his purpose is fulfilled in us. So, I pray that you will continue to journey on and keep your eyes on the one who loves you and is guiding you home.
Jim Richland is associate pastor at Highland Park Baptist Church.