The life of a Certified Peer Support Specialist

Editor’s Note: This is one of a series of columns to be shared with Mount Airy News readers by the Surry County Substance Abuse Recovery Office.
The Peer Support Specialist (PSS) has become more popular these days in the “Classifieds.” In the world of mental health and substance abuse treatment the PSS is now an essential member of the treatment team. A PSS has “lived experience” with mental health and /or substance use disorders and is now living in recovery. The PSS provides support to others, who substantially benefit from this essential and hard-won experience, by breaking down barriers and providing a unique understanding of these behavior health disorders.
The role of the PSS is to assist people with first finding and then following their own recovery paths, without judgment, expectations, or rules. PSSs work in a wide range of settings, including peer-¬run organizations, recovery community centers, recovery residences, recovery courts and other criminal justice settings, hospitals, child welfare agencies, homeless shelters, and behavioral health and primary care centers. PSSs conduct a variety of outreach and engagement activities as well.
The PSS, as a member of the treatment team, complements, but does not duplicate or replace, the role of therapist, case manager, or other team members. The PSS applies their own personal knowledge of what it is like to live with and overcome mental health and substance use disorders. They support the client’s progress towards recovery, help build self-determination and independence by sharing experiences, and provide living proof that recovery is possible.
To be certified in North Carolina as a PSS, the applicant must be at least 18 years of age, have been treated for a mental health or substance use disorder, document living in recovery for at least one year, attend a 40 hour course of instruction and attain another 20 hours of training in the field. Once the State provides the certification, the PSS will be placed on the State Registry for Certified Peer Support Specialists representing their county of residence, of which Surry County has twenty-three (23).
Having lived through very difficult experiences, PSSs have a strong desire to help others attain recovery. The incorporation of the PSS into varied settings has been very beneficial in helping others to reconnect to their lives and provide hope for an improved future. In Surry County, PSSs are working in Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, connecting referrals to treatment providers as members of the County Intervention Team, and support the treatment staff at RHA and Pinnacle Therapeutic in Elkin.
If you, or someone you know, would benefit from talking to a PSS on the County’s Intervention Team, call 336-899-1585. Visit our website at surrycountycares.com for more information about the Intervention Team. If you have any questions or need additional information on prevention, intervention, treatment or recovery, contact Charlotte Reeves, the County’s Community Outreach Coordinator, at reevesc@co.surry.nc.us.
Charlotte Reeves is the Community Outreach Coordinator for Surry County Substance Abuse Recovery Office. She may be reached at 336-401-8218 or reevesc@co.surry.nc.us.