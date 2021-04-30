Biden’s promises aren’t free

To the Editor,

In his speech Wednesday evening, Mr Biden brought us ever more gifts: free education and free childcare were added to free medical-care and generous stimulus checks.

The president, we were told, loves and cares for us, and even offered free health advice: (‘…don’t take that mask off yet…’) He paid for all these goodies with other people’s money; when that runs out, he’ll increase our taxes, and finally print even more paper money.

As we received his free stuff, we should remember that (a) he’s buying votes, and (b) nothing is really free.

Richard Merlo

Elkin