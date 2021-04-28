No color needed in bird food

To the Editor,

After reading “The Garden Plot” in Sunday’s paper, I was a bit dismayed by Mr. Baird’s paragraph on feeding hummingbirds. I have always found that experts recommend a 4:1 water to sugar ratio. The experts also recommend skipping the red food coloring. It’s not a requirement and may actually harm the little hummers.

I’ve been feeding them for years and have never added food coloring. I find they are quite happy with the clear nectar, and my hummingbird population increases every year.

Kimberely Strickland

Ararat, Virginia