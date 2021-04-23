Clubs clean up community in friendly competition

April 23, 2021 John Peters II Opinion 0

Many things could be said about the Mount Airy Rotary Club, but one that stands above other descriptions is this: The organization, along with its sister agency The Surry Sunrise Club, is a club of action.

Both local Rotary organizations work with the international club on various projects, chief among them is its drive to eradicate polio from the face of the earth and supply clean drinking water to underprivileged parts of the world.

And they are quite active locally, working to supply food security and other help to local children and families.

Most recently, the Mount Airy Rotary Club has squared off in a challenge with the Mount Airy, Maryland, Rotary Club to help clean up litter along area roadways, parks and other public lands. The effort started as a good-natured competition, between the local Rotary Club and the one in Maryland, as a way for like-named organizations to capture a few bragging rights as well as do some good for their respective communities.

The contest couldn’t have come at a better time.

Surry County has long had an issue with roadside litter, to the point the county has even offered what amounts to a bounty program, providing small cash donations to local non-profits for each bag of garbage it picks up from local highways. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many area residents were sequestered at home, most local highway clean-up projects fell by the wayside.

So it was a welcome sight to see both clubs, along with their youth counterparts in Interactive Clubs at the area high schools, and other community groups take to the highways and parks last Saturday, filling bag after bag with trash. Among those groups helping were the Interact Clubs from local high schools, Boy Scout Troop 556 under the direction of Scout Ridge Reeves; the Equality in Action organization; and Dr. Philip Brown, Polly Long, and others cleaning up around Jones Elementary School.

Folks from these organizations, along with others in the community who simply wanted to join in and help, spent several hours Saturday clearing garbage from area highways and public spaces. While the total has yet to be finalized, hundreds of bags full of garbage were collected — waste and refuse that was dirtying up the community, harming the environment and making some areas of Surry County an eyesore.

The Rotary Club, along with other organizations and individuals, had planned to get out and do it again tomorrow, but with rain in the forecast, Rotary President Marion Goldwasser says the group may put off the work until the following Saturday, May 1.

But she encouraged folks wanting to take part in the clean-up, and help the local Rotary Club to snag those bragging rights, to feel free to go out and clean up the local roadways any time this coming week, it doesn’t have to be on a weekend. She just asks the person to send a photo of their work, along with the number of people working and the total hours, to her at mmmgoldwasser@gmail.com.

Regardless of who comes out on top in the contest, Mount Airy and Surry County residents and businesses are the real winners. These organizations, under the leadership of the Rotary Club, have performed a true community service.

We commend them for taking on the clean-up project, and we hope their example leads others to do the same.