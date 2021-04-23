Clubs clean up community in friendly competition

A commercial I saw over Super Bowl weekend was for a new HBO series called “The Nevers,” which I thought was put on hold last fall when the creator/writer/director said he was taking a break to be with his family during the pandemic.

After a couple of hours of Googling news reports, Joss Whedon may not have just stepped down so much as gotten the axe after an accusation of bullying.

But is the accusation true? Let’s consider it.

Just three weeks after the George Floyd riots dominated the news, a little-known Black actor tweets that his white director bullied him on the set of a movie three years earlier.

Actor Ray Fisher accused director Joss Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable” behavior on the set of the 2017 film “Justice League.”

Then he named a couple of executives with Warner Bros. Studios, who he said had knowledge of what was going on and were complicit in allowing the behavior to continue.

Fisher even brought up the issue of race in later tweets.

Hmm, well the timing of it is certainly suspicious, seeing as how he sat on this news for three years and only announced it after rioting.

But, okay, let’s hear it. Share the evidence.

“Race was just one of the issues with the reshoot process,” tweeted Fisher. “There were massive blowups, threats, coercion, taunting, unsafe work conditions, belittling, and gaslighting like you wouldn’t believe.”

Such as? Where are the blow-by-blow reports?

Fisher still has not publicly announced any examples.

Well, just one.

He claims that a crew member told him that Whedon had a man of color’s skin tone lightened because the director is racist.

A statement released on Whedon’s behalf said of the person that Fisher was quoting, “The individual who offered this statement acknowledged that this was just something that he had heard from someone else and accepted as truth, when in fact simple research would prove that it was false.”

The released explained that all movies have much work to do to make scenes balance out in color.

As a photographer, I know that’s true. Some scenes are shot indoors and some outside. Some scenes have a slightly blue hue to seem cool and impersonal. Some are bright and colorful to seem cheery. Others are slightly orange or red to make desert scenes feel hotter.

The statement added that the early scenes were shot on film, which most people have moved away from, while the Whedon footage was shot digitally, and the two sources had to be color matched.

These jobs are things so common that there are multiple credits in every movie for these specialists.

Hmm, okay, so what about the character witnesses?

Well, for Ray Fisher, before he was picked to play Cyborg, he had only worked on an off-Broadway play in New York about Muhammad Ali. He had no TV or movie credits to his name on the Internet Movie Database.

Whedon, on the other hand, had a cult following based on TV series such as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Angel,” “Firefly,” “Dollhouse” and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He also worked on “The Avengers” and “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Whedon being a racist must have been news to J. August Richards, who played Charles Gunn on “Angel” for five seasons.

In fact, the actor later appeared on another Whedon project when he played Mike Peterson in 12 episodes of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where Joss and his brother Jed were co-creators and Joss was an executive producer.

D.B. Woodside spent a season on “Buffy” as school principal Robin Wood.

Woodside has been outspoken about racism in Hollywood. And yet when interviewed in 2016, after being established, Woodside still didn’t have anything negative to say about Whedon.

Woodside said, “Joss is great. I don’t want to insult anyone here, but he’s probably the most intelligent person I’ve worked with. … But he’s also a guy who just likes to have fun. He doesn’t take himself too seriously, but he takes the work seriously.”

Still, if there is smoke, there could be fire.

Were there any factors that could have caused Whedon to start bullying actors on the set?

Oh yeah.

“Justice League” was not a Whedon project; it was Zack Snyder’s. However, deep into filming, one of Snyder’s children committed suicide.

That happened in March 2017. Snyder took a break and then officially announced he was pulling out in May.

However, Warner Bros. had already announced the film would be released before Thanksgiving, allowing only six months to find a new director, get the rest of the scenes filmed, do the editing and cutting, and get the scenes color-corrected, and all the special effects done in CGI.

Sounds impossible doesn’t it? Whedon accepted the task, and I’m sure the studio was on his back every single day to get done on time.

Some scenes were cut out or shortened (some of which featured Cyborg — Fisher’s character). Some scenes had the dialogue changed because Warner Bros. reportedly told Whedon that Snyder’s script was too dark and bland and needed some levity.

Fisher (who, remember, had never, ever worked on a film before) was upset because he said he gave suggestions to Whedon on changing his character’s scenes and lines, and Whedon didn’t listen. (Would you listen to a rookie on his first job?)

In the comics and cartoon series, Cyborg has a catch word where he says “booyah” when things are going great. Warner Bros. said Fisher complained to the company that he didn’t want to say this stereotyping word.

So, yeah, I can see the director getting fed up with the tight deadlines, some rookie trying to tell him how to do his job and refusing to say his lines — and I’m sure screen veteran Ben Affleck wasn’t exactly easy to get along with during this director change.

But there is no tangible proof of bullying.

Oh wait, actor Jason Momoa has chimed in. Momoa, who played Aquaman in the movie and in his own standalone flick, put up a single tweet offering support to Fisher, saying, “Serious stuff went down. … This s— has to be stopped and needs to be looked at.”

Momoa did not name Whedon by name, but he did mention Warner Bros., so perhaps the actor was referring to the deadline pressure put on the whole cast and crew. He hasn’t publicly spoken about the issue since then — but that is probably smart since Warner Bros. is gearing up to feature Momoa in a new Aquaman movie in the next couple of years.

Also, Fisher posted a minute-long clip of a phone call with Warner’s investigator, who said, “You’re someone we have found extremely credible. … Also, the facts speak for themselves.”

In a court of law, you need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt. But in public opinion, we can go by educated guess. What do you think? Did Whedon snap and go off on the actors? Was it a rookie actor being overly sensitive to deadline pressures? Was Warner Bros. Studios the real bad guy?