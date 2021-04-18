Time to start on spring roses

A quick growing row or bed of mixed spring greens. A tender green vegetable that thrives in cool temperatures of spring is a row or bed of spring greens that will sprout and grow quickly in cool April soil. You can expect a harvest in 50 to 55 days and quickly succeed it with a warm weather vegetable crop. The greens of early spring are sweet and tender. You can choose a mixture of curly mustard, broad leaf, tender green, kale, and turnip. The seed store or hardware will mix the seed in any ratio you desire. You can purchase them by the ounce. Sow the tiny seed in a furrow about two to three inches deep. Cover the seed with a layer of Peat moss and an application of Plant Tone organic vegetable food. Hill up soil on both sides of the furrow and tamp down with a hoe blade. As the greens sprout and grow, continue to hill up soil on each side of the row. Side dress with Plant Tone organic plant food every 20 days. Continually harvest until weather gets warm. Two ounces of seed will easily plant a 50-foot row of greens.
A few more days of “Dogwood Winter.” Dogwood winter is that short period when dogwoods fade and begin to lose the petals and cover the lawn and forest floor with white petals. It will last until their tiny leaves begin to show up. We can still have the possibility of frost throughout the fickle month of April.
Jump starting roses during mid-April. Mid-April is the ideal time to get the blooms of May roses off to a great start. The roses already have tiny leaves and are ready for some food. Give them a good helping of food in the form of Rose Tone organic rose food for a boost of energy and nutrients. Note that we referred to food, not chemicals or quick fixes. Roses, flowers, plants, and vegetables need food not chemicals and pellets that are dry and difficult to absorb into the soil and through the root systems. Apply a layer of Black Kow composted cow manure around the base of rose bushes to get roses off to a good start and a long season of blooms along with an application of Rose Tone once a month.
The front porch and the aroma of an April shower. An April shower has the power to wash dusty, yellow pollen from the trees and also keep it out of our nostrils to make room in our nose for that unmistakable aroma that only an April shower can bring, even though they are more rare than they use to be, for reasons unknown. When there is a gentle breeze some of the shower blows onto your face for a refreshing experience. The puddles of water on the driveway now become “yellow” from pollen of newly forming leaves, and they look refreshed and so do we as sip a Mountain Dew and enjoy the gentle shower on a spring afternoon. Never take for granted the simple treasures in our midst.
Knock out roses are a good choice. Of all the varieties of roses the knock out is one of the best. We love them because they do not grow tall or produce long canes and they are easy to trim and maintain. They produce blooms over a long season and come in colors off red, yellow, white, and pink. You can always distinguish a knock out rose by its light green container and the finely textured medium it comes packed in. A knock out rose is a long term investment in color and beauty and does not require as much growing space as many other varieties. May the knock out rose live long and continue to prosper — we love them!
A shot of magic to promote blooms on roses. As we approach the month of May, give your rose bushes a shot of magic to promote plenty of colorful blooms with a couple of handfuls of Epsom salts around the base of the rose bushes and stir it into the soil. Repeat this once a month for beautiful roses all summer long.
Organic plant foods proven for more than 130 years. Plants, flowers, and vegetables as well as flower bulbs will quickly respond to foods and nutrients and contents of organic materials. Plant Tone, Holly Tone, and Bio Tone have been produced by the Espoma company for more than 130 years. They are totally organic vegetable, flower, and plant foods sold with a money-back satisfaction guarantee. You can buy these products at most nurseries, hardwares, garden shops, Lowe’s, Home Depot, and Ace hardware in three-pound or ten-pound bags. This food produces results over a long growing season and its fine texture causes quick response for all growing flowers and vegetables. It quickly absorbs into the soil. It comes in a zip block bag which makes it easy to handle and apply. You can also purchase Tomato Tone and Holly Tone evergreen food that are also totally organic. It has no lumps or clumps just great organic food.
Keeping Black Kow and peat moss handy for all spring planting. Two magic elixirs for every garden plot are peat moss and Black Kow composted cow manure. A handful of peat moss spread down the row or furrow before sowing seed or setting out plants and handfuls of Black Kow sprinkled on seed before covering with soil and tamping down with the hoe blade will jump start any vegetable or plant in the garden plot. You can also apply Plant Tone organic vegetable food on top of the peat moss and Black Kow.
An asparagus fern for lush cool spring and summer beauty on porch or deck. As containers of spring and summer annuals are displayed in garden departments at Lowe’s, Home Depot, hardwares and Walmart, pick up a container of asparagus fern and buy a larger container and a bag of potting medium to replant it in. When you transplant the fern it will quickly grow. By summer’s end, you can move it to a sunny spot in the living room where it can thrive all winter if you give it a drink of water each week and feed it with Flower Tone organic flower food once every 15 days.
Making a tangy lemon cheese pie. This is a easy recipe to prepare and the family will enjoy it on a spring evening. You will need two cups of sugar, one tablespoon plain flour, one tablespoon cornmeal, four unbeaten eggs, one-fourth cup melted light margarine, one-fourth cup milk, four tablespoons grated lemon rind, half cup lemon juice fresh or bottled, one nine-inch deep dish pie shell (chilled). Combine sugar, flour, corn meal, in a bowl. Add remaining ingredients and beat until well blended. Pour in to a chilled nine-inch deep dish pie shell (unbaked). Place in preheated 375 degree oven and bake for 35 to 45 minutes until firm.
Hoe hoe hoe down. “Loafing around:” The minister asked the young boy what his favorite Bible parable was. The boy replied “I like the one about the loafing and fishing.”
A small child was heard trying to recite the lords prayer: “Forgive us our trash passes as we forgive those who pass trash against us.”