Beware fickle weather of April

Dogwoods dot North Carolina woodlands and roadways. As trees begin filling out with leaves, they form a background for the snow white petals of the dogwoods and also the hot pink of the Judas trees as they welcome mid-spring to the Piedmont. No other flower puts on such a spring show all during the month of April. The blooms should be with us all the way into the first days of May.
Beware of the fickles of the month of April. Plenty of cool days and nights remain in the fickle month of April, and don’t let the last frost date of April 15 fool you because we could have the possibility of frost into the early part of May. Don’t be in a hurry to plant warm weather vegetables of squash, cucumbers, tomatoes, or green beans until the month of May arrives. Cool temperatures of April soil will hinder their growth and in the cold soil, they may not sprout at all. The odds will be much better and there will be less risk if you are patient until early in May.
Dusty pollen, April showers, and umbrellas. Dealing with dusty yellow pollen as we move toward mid April is one of the chores of the month as we try to keep it from covering the vehicles and the carport. On a day when an April shower is in the forecast, move the car to the driveway in hopes that the shower will wash off some of the pollen. Keep brooms and leaf blowers handy to keep pollen blown and swept from the carport and prevent it from being tracked into the house. Keep an umbrella in the car in case you run into a sudden April shower. Here’s to hoping the month will produce an abundance of sweet smelling showers!
As jonquils and hyacinths finish blooming, allow foliage to remain. The jonquils, hyacinths, narcissus, buttercups, and daffodils reach the end of their bloom stage, the foliage is still green and it is there for an important reason. Please do not cut it or mow it because it sends nutrients to the bulbs to nurture them for next season’s growth. The foliage will dry up and brown out after it finishes its cycle. It will die back as we move into the month of May.
Still plenty of frost risk after April 15. Officially, and according to the calender, we experience the last frost date on April 15, but don’t risk planting any warm weather vegetables during the entire month of April. Even if there is no more frost, there will be plenty of cold nights. My Northampton grandma always said “Anytime you sleep with a blanket on the bed, it’s not the time to plant any warm weather vegetables in the garden.”
Keeping hummingbird feeders filled. As we reach toward the middle of April, The hummingbirds are arriving in greater numbers at the feeders. Some spring flowers have not yet reached bloom stage, so the hummers will certainly be visiting the feeders. Check your feeders and refill every three or four days. You can make your own nectar by mixing one cup sugar, one cup water, and a few drops of red food coloring. Use this formula to prepare the amount you need. You can purchase nectar in quart bottles or powdered packets that you mix with water.
Getting ready for the season of four o’ clocks. The season to plant four o’clocks is only two weeks away. You can purchase packets of four o’clocks at hardwares, nurseries, Walmart, Lowe’s, Home Depot and most supermarkets. Most packets cost around $2. You can choose from packets that include red, white, yellow, pink, and wine. They can be sown in rows, beds, or at the edge of the garden. You can not only enjoy colorful flowers all summer but also lush green foliage.
Starting a packet of early girl tomato seed. Early Girl tomatoes mature 62 days after transplanting to the garden which helps them live up to their name. A packet of Early Girl tomato seeds costs less than $2. It may be too early to plant tomatoes in the garden plot, but you can start a packet off Early Girl tomatoes from seed and they will be ready to transplant to the garden by the middle of May. Water the tomato seedlings each day and move plants inside at nights to protect them from cool spells.
Keeping birdbaths filled each day. Keep the birdbaths filled each day in April and dump remaining water from the bath. A fresh refill of water each day is necessary because of the pollen that builds up in the bath. This will attract more birds of all types to the baths and feeders. They can enjoy a fresh drink and not get a dusty pollen bath.
Verbenas make wonderful hanging baskets. Verbenas come in colors of red, blue, pink, purple, white and make a good choice for a long day. They make lasting hanging baskets of beauty, color, and greenery as they cascade over the baskets. You can mix several colors in each basket or use just one color. Do not use more than four plants per each basket. For more blooms, pinch off spent blooms as they finish their cycle. As the blooms cascade and reaches over the sides of the baskets, they showcase their colors.
Check the Irish potato row or bed. At this time in mid-April the foliage on the potato vines should be very dark green and spreading over the soil. Check the foliage for early insect damage and spray a mist of liquid Sevin on the leaves if you see any insects or Colorado potato beetles. Give the base of the potatoes an application of Plant Tone organic vegetable food every fifteen days and hill up soil after applying plant food.
Springtime on a cakeplate: Lemon daffodil torte. This dessert is a real sample of springtime. For this tart and tangy dessert you will need: one 14-ounce can Eagle brand condensed milk, half cup lemon juice (fresh or bottled), one teaspoon grated lemon rind ,one teaspoon yellow food coloring, two cups plain flour, one tablespoon baking powder, half teaspoon salt, one and a half cups sugar, 3/4 cup Crisco shortening, two teaspoons vanilla, one cup milk, and four egg whites. For the lemon filling, combine the Eagle brand sweetened condensed milk, half cup lemon juice, grated lemon rind, yellow food coloring. Mix together and chill in refrigerator.
For the cake batter preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix plain flour, salt, and baking powder in another large bowl, mix sugar, Crisco shortening, and vanilla until fluffy. Add milk to the flour mixture, alternatively. In a medium bowl mix the egg whites until stiff but not dry. Fold egg whites into the cake batter. Grease and flour two nine inch cake pans and pour batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until a tooth pick comes out clean. Cool cake for fifteen minutes. Remove from pans onto waxed paper and cool completely. Split each layer horizontally to make four layers. Spread the lemon filling mixture between the layers.
To make the creamy white frosting for the top and the sides of the cake, mix three cups of 10x powdered sugar, two third cup of Crisco shortening, two tablespoons milk, one teaspoon vanilla. Beat on low speed till smooth. Add additional milk if needed for desired consistency. Spread a can of flaked coconut over the top of the cake.
Hoe-hoe-hoedown. “Stick out you tongue.” Two snakes were crawling along when one snake asked the other, “Are we poisonous?” The other snake said, “Yes we are rattlesnakes. Why do you need to kno ?” The first snake replied, “I just bit my tongue!”
”Gently aging.” Son: “Dad, are you growing taller all the time ?” Dad- “No son, why do you ask ?” Son- “Because the top of you head is poking through your hair.”