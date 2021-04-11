Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a feature of The Mount Airy News, presenting commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.
It has been said, the journey is the reward. As I reflect on the journey of the past year, I am so appreciative of the Surry County Schools team. A little over a year ago, the week of March 9, Surry County Schools was on spring break. As the development of the pandemic was escalating in the national and local news, the Surry County Board of Education took a bold step for the safety and well-being of our students and staff and decided to close schools. The next day, Gov. Roy Cooper closed all North Carolina schools. These unprecedented actions set us on a path that none of us would have predicted. An unprecedented journey was just beginning to unfold.
This journey has been full of many challenges. We chose to embrace the journey and to focus our energies on supporting and caring for the physical, social-emotional, and academic needs of our students and families. It was an unparalleled opportunity and I believe delivering high-quality services to our customers, our students, and families have been our drumbeat.
Our strategic plan guides our work and this guiding compass provided the structure we used to ground us. Likewise, we had to think outside the box. Without a road map, we created one with the help of district and school administrators, teachers, student support personnel, and parents. The convened Return to Learn Task Force and I worked diligently to fulfill our mission to act with a heart of servant leadership, and a focus on the health and safety of our students and staff.
The journey included curbside meal service and transporting meals on yellow school buses. To date, our School Nutrition department has served more than 1.5 million meals with love. For over a year we have provided curbside meal service to any child in Surry County. Our school nutrition staff has served in rain, wind, and heat with a smile.
The journey included an emergency transition to remote learning last March and included revised graduation plans for the class of 2020. Over the summer, Surry County Schools opened a new pathway for global success, the Surry Online Magnet School, a fully online school with a blended learning option. In August, our most vulnerable students and pre-k students returned to schools and classrooms with enhanced health and safety protocols. All K-12 students returned to learn in cohorts under a blended/hybrid model with some in-person learning and some remote learning in September. On Oct. 5, students in kindergarten through third grade began face-to-face learning four days per week.
Throughout the journey, educators worked tirelessly to implement guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center. Along the way, we had a gradual return to athletics, and recently, the Surry County Board of Education approved all students in grades kindergarten through grade 12 to return to in-person learning five days per week on April 12.
As we take the next steps of the journey together at all 20 Surry County Schools, let us remember to acknowledge the small things, to not forget to share the pathway with our friends, and neighbors, and continue to live, learn, and lead. I am so proud to take this journey with you. We are Surry County Schools, the journey is the reward, and together we are stronger than ever!