We are the apple of God’s eye

The New Testament is packed full of evidence of God’s love for us, and His great desire to bless us, His beloved children. I like that word beloved, it tells us as believers to be loved, to accept the vastness of our Father’s love for us, to enjoy His blessings in our lives to the full.
At the end of the last column, we reviewed Ephesians 3:17-20. I am drawn back to that passage that clearly illustrates the character of God. Verse 16 tells us that He would have us “to be strengthened with might by his Spirit in the inner man.” The Lord desires for us to have strong spirits so that we can resist the attacks of the enemy, as well as the daily difficulties that can arise from living in a fallen world and sinful flesh. Jesus tells us in John 14-17 that we as believers will have a piece of God that will live in these bodies with us, and that Holy Spirit will connect us to His peace.
Sometimes it feels really hard to not worry or be in fear when difficult situations arise. But when we look inward to connect with our spirit, our core, that sealed place where our personal Spirit of God resides, we can find the peace that passes all understanding (Phil. 4:6-8).
We can to have a strong spirit by being connected with Him. God created us for this connection, and the enemy is constantly trying to distract us away from it. Worry, fear, strife, bitterness, just to name a few, can cause our focus to be taken off of our relationship with Him. This is why the Bible tells us to guard our heart with all diligence (Proverbs 4:23), so that we keep our focus on our Father, and access his best blessings in every area of our lives. Verse 17 tells us that with Christ dwelling in our heart (focusing on and listening for him), we can be rooted and grounded (very secure) in His love for us.
As a pastor and professional counselor, I see so many people who are insecure, or not sure of who they are as a believer. God loves us perfectly, and His great love is unconditional, which means it does not depend on our performance. He will not love me more if I can be really good because He already loves me perfectly, and that cannot be improved upon. But do not be confused, bad decisions bring bad results, which is not God’s will for your life, but He will still love you.
Bad decision-making can usually be traced back to deceitfulness of the enemy, and his attempt to distract us away from God’s helpfulness and guidance. When we are secure in God’s love for us we are much less vulnerable to be drawn away by the enemy. We stay close to our Father and enjoy His best blessings! Verse 18 speaks to the enormous level of love that God has for us.
Verse 19 encourages us to experience and enjoy that great love, acceptance, and security that we have with Him, so that we can be “filled with all the fullness of God.” Wow, what an amazing offer for the believer to accept and enjoy to the full! Verse 20 goes on to say that His ability to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think can be accessed into our lives “according to the power that works in us,” which is our willingness to receive and experience His desire to help us. Folks, this is where miracles happen, when we believe what the Word says, and operate in it with a confident expectation in the goodness of God and His great desire to help His children.
This is His true character. We are the apple of His eye.