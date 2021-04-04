Don’t be fooled by April’s warmth

Missing the power of an April shower. Oh for an April fresh shower every other day in the month of April! Nothing is quite as fresh as the smell of soil, grass, and gardens touched by an April shower-days when girls and women pop up umbrellas everywhere and create their own rainbows of color.
In April we always remember Patricia, a childhood sweetheart in the fourth grade. All it had to do was be cloudy on an April day and she would be toting her umbrella to school, expecting a shower. What fun it was to walk under that umbrella with her with raindrops falling and making sweet sounds while walking side by side down the country lane. We think of this event every April when showers come our way and gently beat on our umbrella heralding the sounds of growing up in the 1950s.
A month of fickle unpredictable month of the year. You can expect almost every type of weather in the month of April. Even though the last frost is predicted around April 15, we cannot be surprised to see the frost on any given morning during the month and also into early May. Snow can also be possible during April as well as a few April showers.
A snow in April will only melt the heart. Snow can be a possibility anytime during the month of April. Most snow in April dosen’t linger too long because of temperatures aloft are much colder which makes snow possible during April. On the other side of the coin temperatures are warmer at ground level, and in most events of April snowfall, whatever amount of April snows that falls melts quickly. All cool weather vegetables already planted will not be hindered by the effects of April snow.
Don’t be fooled into planting warm weather vegetable. As we begin the month of April, remember there are still plenty of cold days and nights and a lot of frost danger and cold soil all month long. There is just too much risk involved in planting warm weather vegetables or setting out any tomato plants although some are now appearing in the garden shops and seed stores. Do not be fooled by the fickle behavior of April.
A few hummingbirds are showing up at the feeders. We have placed a feeder on the deck in expectation of the early arrival of some hummers. A few brave hummers have already showed up. Keep one feeder half full of nectar and watch the feeder daily as more appear, keep adding more nectar.
April is the perfect month to plant pots and containers of perennials. Perennials are wonderful because they produce foliage, flowers and beauty in all four seasons of the year. There are so many varieties and colors to choose from and they are also very low maintenance. They can be enjoyed in season when annuals have cycled out. The selection of perennials is large and the ideal season to plant them is early April until mid-May. You can plant containers and pots of colorful perennials such as creeping phlox, Sweet William, Dianthus, bugle weed, coral bells, American bee balm, Daphne, Veronica, forget me nots, hen and chicks, red hot poker, Candy tuft, thrift, dusty miller, white daisy, creeping Jenny, sea thrift, columbine, lobelia, hellebore, and hosta. Start perennials off in large containers for best results. Fill the containers with fine textured potting soil and rainfall occurs. Feed once a month with Flower-Tone organic flower food.
Kentucky sawdust pie: A spring time delight. This is a favorite dessert at Patties’s Landing on the Ohio river outside Paducah, Kentucky. It is so simple and easy, but oh so, so, good! Just use seven egg whites (unbeaten), one and a half cups of sugar, one and a half cups of graham cracker crumbs, one and a half cups grated coconut flakes, two nine-inch unbaked pie shells. Mix all the ingredients together and stir by hand. Pour into unbaked pie shells. Bake in a preheated 325 degree oven about 25 to 30 minutes. Do not over bake. Serve warm or cold with cool whip or whipping cream.
Starting off a packet of early tomato seed to pave way for an early summer harvest. We always have a goal of enjoying having the first tomatoes of the summer by the Fourth of July each year. The best way to accomplish this is by sowing determinants like Early girl, Celebrity, Fourth of July, Oregon spring or Parks Early Sunglow (60 days). Starting them from seed and transplanting to the garden means a possible harvest 60 days after transplanting tomato plants to the garden plot with these early varieties.
Preparing hanging baskets and containers for summer annuals. As the month of April progresses, round up all the containers and hanging baskets and clean them up, replace wires and prepare them for starting the annuals of summer. If pots or containers are cracked or damaged now is the ideal time to replace them.
Dogwoods are now getting ready for a season of blooms. The buds on the dogwood are beginning to show signs of life and it appears to be a good blooming season on the way for them. In about ten more days they should be at their peak of the blooming season. The woodlands of the Piedmont will be covered with snow. White blooms.
Starting tomatoes from seed in April. Varieties of tomato seed for the summer garden can now be started so they will be ready to transplant to the garden plot in mid-May. You will need a bag of fine textured potting seed starting mix such as Jiffy or Hoffman. Start each packet of tomato seed off in a quart or pint -sized plastic flower pot. Measure out a pot of medium and enough medium to cover the seed. Mix the medium with the proper amount of water to moisten it. Fill the pot with medium to within one half inch from the top. Sprinkle the packet of seed over the top of the medium allowing space between each seed.
Use remainder of medium to cover the seed and press down with your fingers. Label the container and repeat process with other packets. Use a spray bottle to water the seed each day. In about 10 to 12 days, they will develop two leaves and be ready to transplant to individual pots. Use medium to fill each individual container after moistening the medium. Punch a hole with your index finger and transplant each tomato plant. Spray with light mist of water. Protect plants from cold nights by moving inside place in sun on warm days. Two and a half to three weeks later they should be ready for the garden.
HOE-hoe-hoedown. “Tough words to swallow.” Lanny’s girlfriend gave him a few very tough words as she said “Lanny, you are the salt of the earth but unfortunately, I need less sodium in my diet.”
“Light at the end of the tunnel!” Dottie went to see a psychiatrist about her husband. “Doctor, my husband has this problem, he thinks he’s a refrigerator.” The doctor said “That is not really a problem. Many people dream they are something or somebody or even something unusual.” Dottie whispered in the doctors ear, “But you see, doctor, it is a big problem for me. My husband sleeps with his mouth open, and that little light keeps waking me up all night.”
“End result.” Teacher: “We can learn a lot from the ants. They work very hard everyday. The ant works all the time and what happens to him?” Student: “Somebody steps on him.”
The almanac for the month of April
April fools day was Thursday, April 1. Good Friday was April 2. The moon reached its last quarter today. Easter is today April 4. The new moon of April will be on Sunday, April 11. Thomas Jefferson’s birthday will be Tuesday, April 13. The moon reaches its first quarter on Tuesday, April 20. Earth day will be Thursday, April 22. The moon will be full on Monday, April 26. This moon will be named Full pink Moon.