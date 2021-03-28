Flowers welcome first bees of the year

Bumble bees are welcome additions in early spring. The containers of pansies are colorful as we reach toward the end of March. The bumblebees visit the pansies every afternoon. Very few flowers are in bloom in late March and the bumblebees are attracted to the bright colors of the pansies. The pansies have been in bloom for most of the winter and are now a haven for the early bumblebees of spring. The pansies will have flowers until the end of April. It will be hard to pull them up to replace with the annuals of spring and summer. We will miss the pansies and their pretty faces but the bumblebees will be around to enjoy the summer annuals.

American violets now have a purple hue on edge of garden plot. The heart shaped leaves of the American violets are now filled with royal purple flowers. Most gardeners are unaware that violets have a fragrant aroma and long stems. They can be picked and placed in a bud vase for an indoor bouquet. Bees are also finding the violets as well as the jasmines. Remember that you can dig up a clump of violets and transplant them to a container of finely textured potting medium on the deck or porch and it will become a long lasting perennial for many springs to come.

Preparing for the soon arrival of the hummingbirds. April will soon be here, and that means the hummers cant be far behind. Buy a bottle of nectar or hummingbird food mixture, and clean out the feeders. As April begins, place a feeder half filled with nectar and keep an eye on it. When you see hummers visiting, fill up other feeders only half full to begin with. Fill completely when you see quite a few hummers coming to the feeders.

The Judas trees are beginning to display their pink buds. As we get near to the first days of April, the beautiful Judas trees are showing their first hints of hot pink. They are a sign that dogwoods and Easter will soon be following as we move toward April. Dogwood buds are also showing up and their season is only weeks away. Most maples have buds and pollen is beginning to make its appearance as trees, weeds, and grasses are unloading the dusty, yellow stuff.

Will March go out like a lion or a lamb? What kind of tricks does the month of March have in store for us in its last few days? Could it blow in a few surprises as it works its way out? Spring may be here as far as the calender is concerned, but we are still dealing with winter’s leftovers. March does have a split personality and it could just blow in a snowfall or even a few warm days as it winds its way down and out.

If early spring soil forms a ball, don’t till it at all. Soil in early spring gardens can remain wet for several days after a rain. Do a soil “feel test” which proves to be a good formula to determine whether garden soil is workable. If the soil forms a ball, don’t till it at all because it will be to wet. Wet or damp soil is impossible to work in and makes a mess. The very fact that it forms a ball is what it will do when when you run the tiller through it. When the soil dries out after messing with it while its wet will cause lumps in the soil when it dries out. Soil that is ready to till will break apart in your hands and also in the tines of the tiller. Never work in soil when it is wet.

Enjoying the benefits of raised bed. Raised beds are a benefit in early spring gardens because after rains, they will quickly drain and dry out. In a raised bed, you can add peat moss, organic materials, and top soil, Black Kow composted cow manure and other soil improvers. Ideal sizes for raised beds are 4×8 foot and 4×12 foot. Another benefit is not much soil is lost to erosion because of too much rain. Adding several buckets of Peat moss to raised beds when planting each season really adds texture to the soil and adds moisture retention, promotes drainage, and increases the productivity.

Honey bees in late March. The honey bees in late March are scouting and stretching their wings. The color and fragrance of the Carolina jasmines and American violets are attracting them as they sample the amber, fragrant, blooms of jasmines for some of the season’s first nectar.

Alaska fish emulsion is great organic food for vegetables and flowers, A great liquid and plant vegetable food for all seasons is Alaska fish emulsion. It can be purchased in quart bottles at hardwares, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s and Ace Hardware, and garden shops. It is very organic and can be mixed according to instructions on the bottle, poured into a sprinkling can and poured around the base of plants, vegetables and flowers. It definitely smells like fish, so pinch your nose while you are applying it. Plants respond quickly to an application of Alaska fish emulsion.

Saving spray bottles for summer growing season. When you finish using spray bottles of window cleaner, carpet spray, tire spray and other spray bottles, save the bottles and sprayers. After you clean them, you can use them to mist seedlings and plants or to use for just the right amount of mist or spray for insect pests on plants and flowers without getting it in areas where you don’t want it. The spray bottles can be labeled with a permanent black marker. You can use one for rose spray, another for water, and another for Japanese beetles, and one to spray tomatoes for wilt or blossom end rot. Keep a supply of spray bottles handy for all kinds of spraying chores and be sure to label all bottles. Keep spray ready mixed in the bottles and all you will have to do is have a bottle filled ready to shake up and use.

Trimming panda and asparagus ferns in prep to move outside. These ferns have been wintering over in the sunny living room during autumn, winter, and early spring. As we prepare them for a move to the outside dock in late April, they will need to be trimmed and shaped and feed them with liquid Miracle Gro plant food. Before their move outside they may need a quart of extra potting medium for an extra boost.

Making a chicken parmesan casserole. Finely shredded parmesan cheese enhances this chicken casserole and gives it extra flavor. You will need one four pack of Tyson chicken breasts, one package of Pepperidge Farms cornbread dressing, one eight ounce pack finely shredded parmesan cheese, one can Campbell’s cream of chicken soup, one stick melted light margarine, half teaspoon salt, half teaspoon pepper, one teaspoon poultry seasoning, one tablespoon mayonnaise. Boil chicken breasts until tender, skin and debone. Cut chicken into chunks. Place chicken chunks in a 13x9x2 inch baking dish or pan. Mix cream of chicken soup, parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, salt, pepper and poultry seasoning and spread over chicken chunks. Mix cornbread dressing with melted margarine and pour over the top of the casserole and spread over it. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes.

Hoe-hoe-hoedown. “Looking good in mink.” A wife was trying on a floor length mink coat and she admired how she looked in it. ” If my husband dosen’t like it, will you refuse to take it back?”

“Happy Marriage?” The minister was visiting with a couple in his church. The minister asked how everything was going. The lady of the house replied “The devil is still giving me a hard time.” From the kitchen the husband’s voice rang out, “Now you just hold on, you’re not that easy to get along with yourself!”

Enjoying the full worm moon

The full worm moon of March will shine down tonight on trees with newly forming leaves and earth worms becoming active in the soil. It is also a Palm Sunday moon and spring’s first full moon.