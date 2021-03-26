COVID risks overstated?

March 26, 2021 John Peters II

To the Editor

Benefit vs risk: MOre than 42,000 people died last year in auto accidents, and 4.8 million were seriously injured; 3,000 die yearly from taking aspirin.

There are measurable risks in playing sports, going to the hospital, even eating food. In each case, benefits outweigh risks, so we continue to drive, eat, and take aspirin.

Living is never risk-free, but our politicians, who have somehow become our doctors, have decided that no COVID risk is acceptable, no matter how small; they order lockdowns, disregarding the serious economic consequences. Without some face-to-face, in-person interaction, commercial activity dies, and with it profit, salaries, and take-home pay.

Richard Merlo

Elkin