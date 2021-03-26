Reader questions racism role in shootings

To the Editor,
On the front page of this previous Thursday’s (March 18, 2021) Mount Airy paper, a brief summary of the recent public shooting in Georgia was printed. A young white man, who clearly has mental issues as anyone does who commits a mass shooting, killed a small number of individuals mostly of whom were Asian females that worked at massage parlors located in an area that seems to be motivated towards sexual entertainment.
The writer of that news article stated that the rise of hate crimes towards Asian-Americans is due to white supremacy. It seems like ever since President Obama took office that everything wrong in America is because of white people, white Christians, and/or white males and their supremacy.
So I began to conduct some research on the internet. I used a Google search engine and searched for “hate crimes against Asians in America facts.” The first three stories I read about were of black Americans physically assaulting Asians and a young Spanish man stabbing a entire family of Asians which included two young children.
I continued to do more research to find a cell phone video recording that took place on a subway train which showed a large group of young black Americans punching an elderly Asian man over and over and over. I continued to do more research and the results were astonishing to me especially since the writer of Thursdays’s Mount Airy News article claimed that hate crimes against Asians is all orchestrated by white supremacy.
How about the city of Mount Airy start fact checking all these claims of white supremacy, especially those printed in our town’s newspaper, and then let the public know the truth? The blame game and massive hate against America’s white ethnic groups is getting out of hand and if it continues America will only become a more violent place filled with more hate and division than there ever was before.
I think it is racist to ask a white person to apologize for being white, if I overheard someone ask a Black person to apologize for being Black I would probably physically remove that racist from the immediate area very aggressively. I served with many different races during my time in the US Active Army including two tours to Afghanistan. My only child is half-Korean and one of my nephews and nieces is black, we communicate every week. This racism stuff is being cooked up to a level that far exceeds the reality of what is really happening.
Look up how many white people are killed by police compared to blacks annually. Look up the percentage of slave owners during height of slavery, you’re in for a shock. Look up how many white people fought to end slavery during our nations civil war. Look up how much crime Black Americans commit against white Americans and visa/versa. The real facts are out there people, look it up before you publicly and falsely accuse an entire ethnic group. We all need to stop hating each other and start listening and helping each other before America is ruined beyond repair.
Ronnie Gray Simmons
Mount Airy
Editor’s Note: The article in question, “Police probe motives in Georgia killings,” was written by the Associated Press. The writer did not state the shooting was a result of white supremcy. The writer did quote the Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta in which that group referenced “white supremacy and systemic racism” as fueling violence against Asian Americans. That was the only reference to white suprmacy in the 1,000-word article.