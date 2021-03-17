Bring back the cloak

To the Editor,

We’d like for everyone to think about something. If we can have a mandate that requires everyone to wear masks everywhere we go, (“Baggy britches mandate needed?” March 12, Mount Airy News) why can’t we have a mandate to bring back the cloak, therefore solving the problem of the baggy britches?

We are tired of the lack of class that derives from the underuse of such cloaking and belts. We need not directly solve the baggy britches issue presented by James Holmes at all; we need to solve the lack of cloaks, which is an outrage. Have ye no style? The cloak can also be a political statement to ride alongside the mask.

Where’s the mandate for that?

Silas Robinson and Alistair Foster

Mount Airy