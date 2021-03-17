Mandate for kilts, petticoats?

To the Editor,

We’d like for everyone to think about something. If we can have a mandate that requires everyone to wear masks everywhere we go, why can’t we have a mandate to bring back comfortably aired legs while maintaining our modesty and decency?

This could be easily solved for both men and women of all ages by eliminating pants altogether and instead bringing back tunics, kilts, long skirts, dresses, and petticoats for all. Petticoats would also allow for extra layers of protection from too much air down yonder.

This would also cover James Holmes’ request (“Baggy britches mandate needed?” March 12, Mount Airy News) to solve the baggy britches issue that has plagued our city and county for years now. No one wants to see that. We are tired of seeing it, and there should be something done about it.

Where’s the mandate for that?

Susan Rosenburg and Amy Franklin

Mount Airy