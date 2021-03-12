Baggy britches mandate needed?

To the Editor,

I’d like for everyone to think about something. If we can have a mandate that makes us wear masks everywhere we go, why can’t we have a mandate that everyone doesn’t show their rear, and underwear with droopy pants? I’m tired of seeing this and there should be something done about it.

Where’s the mandate for that?

James Holmes

Mount Airy