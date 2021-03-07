Lion or lamb behavior in March?

Will March have a lion or lamb behavior? The month of March is now a week old and the whole month can blow in a mixed bag of weather tricks. Even though this is the month of spring’s arrival, we still have plenty of winter in store and there can be plenty of hard freezes and ice in the mud holes and maybe a few snows. We can always expect some lion-like days during the month, but we can expect some lamb-like days also. Even if we have cold March days and a few snows, don’t let them hinder planting cool weather vegetables to start off the garden season.

A huge inventory of cold weather vegetables. The list of vegetables that are cool weather hardy is long and they can all be started now in the garden plot and they will thrive in the cool soil of the garden in March. The list includes Irish potatoes, spring onion sets, curly mustard greens, broccoli, cabbage, lettuce, radish, carrots, kale, and cauliflower and Alaska green peas. If planted now, they will produce a harvest before warm weather arrives.

Can we expect much snow in March? Snows in the month of March are not that unusual and some of our biggest snowfalls over the years have occurred in March. It dosen’t have to be below freezing for measurable snow to accumulate, so this sets the stage for March to produce its share of snow. Snows in March are not all that uncommon and are beneficial to lawns, gardens, and the environment. It soaks the soil, adds nutrients, and kills harmful organisms in the soil and gets cold weather vegetables off to a great start.

An unusual Saint Patrick’s Day floral decoration. As March begins, Saint Patrick’s day can be kicked off with some extra greenery. You can concoct this green floral arrangement by taking two white carnations and placing them in a bud vase filled with water and several drops of green food coloring to the water in the vase. In a few days, the carnations will absorb the green water in the vase and produce green-tinted carnations for St. Patrick’s day decor.

The fragrance of the hyacinths of March. The cold air of March afternoons is now fragrant with the blooms of colorful hyacinths. They produce a sweet essence as March gets into full swing. Hyacinths are one of the most colorful harbingers of spring with their red, white, yellow, pink, purple, blue, and lavender blooms. Please remember that after hyacinths bloom, allow the foliage to completely dry up and die. This process causes bulbs for next season to form and mature and paves the way for next year’s display of hyacinths.

Sowing rows of green Alaska peas to start the month of March. The cool temperatures of the soil of early March makes the soil receptive to a crop of green Alaska peas. They are definitely a cool weather vegetable and frost, snow, or freezes will not hinder their growth. They have no insect enemies and they produce a harvest in 60 to 70 days. When you sow the peas, you can follow them with a cool weather vegetable in the autumn. Alaska peas are nitrogen-rich and add nutrients to the garden soil. Green Arrow and Wando are also other pea varieties.

Wild onions are spiking their way into the lawn of late winter. The only thing that wild onions have going for them is the fact that they are green. At this time of the year, they are spiking their way into the lawn. They have deep bulbs for roots which makes it difficult to get rid of them without destroying a lot of your lawn. We don’t have a cure-all for wild onions, but we have a way to control them. This method of control is to use the weed-trimmer and out them at ground level preferably in the barren moon sign of Leo, the lion in the month of March. It may not cause them to bleed to death as some folks say, but it will stunt their growth, control them, and make the lawn look much better. Setting the mower blade a little lower in the early spring will also help with the onion population.

Setting out a row of broccoli plants. March is the month to set out broccoli plants for a harvest beginning in the month of May and continuing into the month of June. You can purchase broccoli plants at most hardwares, nurseries, seed shops, and garden departments. The plants are available in six or nine packs. Make sure the plants are healthy and have blue-green stems. You can choose from Packman, Raab, Premium Crop or Green Comet or Lieutenant. Set broccoli plants three to four feet apart in a furrow about four or five inches deep. Apply a layer of peat mass in the furrow before placing plants in the soil and set plants into an application of plant-tone organic vegetable food before hilling up the soil on each side of the plants. Side dress the broccoli plants every 15 days with plant-tone.

Still time to set out a row of onion sets. It’s still plenty of time to set out a row of onion sets as we move on into the month of March. They are an effective cool weather vegetable and will quickly sprout in the cool March soil. You can select from white, red, or yellow sets and they cost less than $3 a pound. Plant onions in a furrow about three or four inches deep and three or four inches apart with root end down. Cover sets with a layer of peat moss and an application of garden-tone every 20 days. Keep soil hilled up to the onion sets as they grow.

American beauty adorned in American violets in early spring. A patch of royal purple on the back side of the garden is one of nature’s prettiest and dainty wild flowers. They are wrapped in a robe of royalty as they put on a show in front of us for free. Along with their colorful flowers is the glossy, dark green, heart-shaped leaves. You can make a perennial out of a clump of the American violets by digging up a clump while they are in full bloom and placing the clump in a container of fine potting soil and place on porch or deck.

Saint Patrick’s corned beef spread. Celebrate Saint Patrick’s day with this spread that is easy to prepare. You will need one can corned beef hash, one cup sour cream, one cup dill pickle relish, one cup diced green olives, one teaspoon mayonnaise, one eight ounce pack of cream cheese (softened). Mix all ingredients well and serve on crackers, scoops, or sandwiches.

Hoe-hoe-hoe down. “The kangaroo hop”- A kangaroo kept getting over the fence at the zoo. The keepers installed a ten foot fence. The kangaroo was outside the fence the next morning. The keepers installed a twenty foot fence and next morning the kangaroo was outside that fence. The keepers then installed a forty foot fence and the next morning, the kangaroo was outside. Next morning, a zebra asked the camel how tall did he think the keepers would go. The kangaroo replied “maybe a hundred feet unless they think to lock the gate at night!”

Almanac for March 2021. The moon reached its last quarter on Friday, March 5. There will be a new moon on Saturday, March 13. Daylight savings time begins at 2 a.m on Saturday, March 14. Saint Patrick’s day is Wednesday, March 17. The first full day of spring is Sunday March 21. The moon reaches its first quarter on Sunday, March 21. There will be a full moon on Sunday March 28, and this moon will be named “full worm moon.” Passover begins on Saturday March 27, at sundown. Palm Sunday will be Sunday March 28.

Daylight Savings Time begins Sunday. An extra hour of daylight begins for us Sunday morning at 2 a.m. and this to the minute of extra daylight each evening and this adds extra daylight to prepare the lawn and garden for spring plus enjoying that extra vitamin C on the front porch. It is a whole lot easier to get used to that extra hour of daylight than it is to losing it in the fall! After all, you can make hay while the sun shines.