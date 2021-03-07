Online Magnet School expands learning options

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a feature of The Mount Airy News, presenting commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.
Surry Online Magnet School officially opened on August 17, 2020, becoming Surry County School System’s twentieth school. The opening of Surry Online Magnet School fulfilled a goal of the Surry County Schools Strategic Plan to add an additional magnet school to further maximize individual student achievement through a culture of personalized learning. Surry Online Magnet is a great source of pride because of the unique and flexible learning opportunities available for students within Surry County.
Surry Online Magnet School (SOMS) places its emphasis on building relationships, developing a personalized learning environment for students, and providing individualized support to assist students in meeting their learning goals. We are serving students in grades three through twelve. Each student is assigned a personal liaison who serves as the bridge between families and the school. The personal liaison works with the student to determine the appropriate classes they need and reaches out to student support services, such as counselors, social workers, and other school personnel on behalf of the student as needed.
SOMS Trailblazers are engaged in self-paced instruction in a flexible learning environment. Students and families are able to adjust their daily and weekly schedules to meet their individual needs, including those students who hold a full-time job. Teachers facilitate instruction and are there to provide support, enrichment, and remediation for students. Students are afforded a wide range of curricular courses, such as college-level classes, career and technical education (CTE) classes, and foreign language classes.
The Surry Online Magnet School is a fully customizable model utilizing online and blended learning for students who want flexible online options but who also want to take advantage of great learning opportunities provided to students on our physical school campuses. Many of our students go to the school within their attendance zone to participate in extracurricular activities, enrichment classes, and even athletics. Once we are able to resume large group activities, SOMS students will be invited to participate in field trips, family nights, and learning experiences, such as science experiments and technology projects. During the 2021-2022 school year, we will also trailblaze into esports!
Surry Online Magnet School recognizes the necessity of supporting the social-emotional needs of our students, especially within an online setting. Students within the magnet school are encouraged to participate in “Triple T” (Trailblaze Together Time) where students come together in a virtual setting to socialize, check-in, and learn skills needed to lead self, lead with others, and change their world.
Parental support is a main priority in supporting our students. The staff within Surry Online Magnet School work to build a partnership with families. They prioritize scheduling family conferences and providing parental support sessions focused on sharing tools and resources for parents to support their child’s social-emotional, physical, and academic needs.
We invite homeschool families and anyone who wishes to provide their child a flexible, personalized learning environment to partner with us, as we believe this is a great opportunity for students who want to engage in a blended model partnership between the home and public school. SOMS enables students and families to have flexibility in regard to time and place, is a great option for students who learn best working independently, or for high school students who want a personalized, flexible learning plan in order to fully develop a schedule conducive to taking college courses, completing required high school courses, and/or working simultaneously.
We are accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year and are so excited to partner with your family as we trailblaze through this new learning journey within Surry County Schools. To learn more about the Surry Online Magnet School and the application process please visit www.surry.k12.nc.us/SOMS or contact Principal Kristin Blake at blakek@surry.k12.nc.us or 336-386-8215.