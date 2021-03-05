Public notice laws still under siege

Once again, some legislators in the North Carolina General Assembly are moving to narrow public access to local government action, by allowing those governments to stop placing public notices in local newspapers.
Those of you who monitor open government laws in the state will recognize this effort, because it seems every year or so, a bill or two is introduced that would allow local governments to cease publishing these legal notices, instead burying them on their own municipal or county websites.
These laws, requiring publication of such notices, have long been on the books. Early legislators recognized the need to keep government action in the open, thus the rules requiring such publication.
The notices we’re talking about include those run by local governments across the state. Generally when a local government is planning to rezone property, hand out a conditional use permit, change or enact a local ordinance, approve a budget, or consider a massive spending move, they are required to hold public hearings. This is the opportunity their residents have to come in and register their support or opposition to the move, explain why, and hope to sway the minds of their elected officials.
Members of the public have an absolute right to know these actions are being contemplated, and they have the right to have their voices heard. Requiring governments to publish advance notice of such meetings, as well as notices of a host of other actions, keeps the local citizenry informed, helping them keep elected officials accountable.
So it is distressing that newspapers across North Carolina, with the help of the North Carolina Press Association, have to spend untold hours and dollars fighting such moves, keeping government open and honest.
This year, as is the case with other sessions, two bills have been introduced in the House of Representatives that would allow local governments to fulfill public notice requirements simply by posting the notices on their county websites.
The problem with this is manyfold: First, residents of many rural counties in the state simply do not have access to reliable, high speed internet — it does not exist where they live. Second, even in areas with access, the cost of high speed internet can be prohibitive to those in lower income brackets. Third, there is still a sizable percentage of state residents, particularly in rural areas, who simply don’t use the internet — they have no computer, they don’t want to deal with all that comes with the internet (good and bad).
The readership of community newspapers, particularly when you combine the print and online editions, dwarfs the online traffic to county and municipal websites. Newspapers across the state — small and large — work hard to pack their print editions with local news. Oftentimes, as in the case of The Mount Airy News, the local paper is the only comprehensive source of local news and sports, combined with a smattering of state and national stories.
Government websites, even the best of them, are often static, rarely updated, and simply do not have the reach, or access, newspapers have.
Gov. Roy Cooper has made it known he will veto any such bill that crosses his desk, so legislators pushing these bills are being rather nefarious in their approach.
State law does not allow the governor to exercise his veto power on any such bill if it is primarily a local measure, “local” being defined as affecting less than 15 counties. Naturally, that means two bills — HB 35 and HB 51 — have been introduced that calls for local governments to no longer be required to publish legal notices in Beaufort, Bertie, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Craven, Gates, Harnett, Hertford, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell, Washington, Burke, Currituck, Davidson, Davie, Iredell, Montgomery, Richmond, Rockingham, Rowan, Rutherford, and Stanly counties. All totaled these two bills affect 24 counties — almost a quarter of the state’s 100 counties —yet each bill is crafted so as to remain under the 15-county threshold. They are written in a manner that will steal the ability of residents in those counties to keep their local elected officials accountable, while also eliminating one of three branches of the state government from its responsibility of taking part in legislative action.
Efforts in 2017 took the same route, with a failed attempt to make a statewide law undercut by the successful passage of a rule allow governments in Guilford County to stop publishing public notices.
The bills have faltered this year, never getting out of committee, which is good news, but we have no doubt this is a fight that is far from over. We expect to see similar bills in future Assembly sessions, no doubt targeting ten counties here, twelve there — until every local government in the state — including those here in Surry County — finds it no longer has to publish these vital public notices, casting a state-sized blanket of darkness over the concept of open government in North Carolina.
Our own representative in the House, Sarah Stevens, has been largely on the side of the public on this issue, rebuffing efforts by the bill sponsors to openly support their efforts. We’re thankful to her for that, and hope she remains there, on the side of the people.