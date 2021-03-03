Editor’s Note: This is one of a series of columns to be shared with Mount Airy News readers by the Surry County Substance Abuse Recovery Office.
This column will be the first in a series about the crucial importance of the collection and analysis of data in predicting outcomes affecting our county’s economic standing, social disposition, and overall well-being. The title of today’s article, “The Story That Data Tells,” denotes an understanding of community needs based on information and using collected data to help plan future decisions and policy recommendations.
Simply put, data analysis is the process of obtaining raw data and converting it into information for actionable decision-making. To accomplish the analytical mission, data analysis utilizes the “intelligence cycle” to identify the problem, decide on a plan and direction of effort, collect, process, and analyze the information and data, and disseminate the information.
There is a distinct benefit of using data analysis to address substance use issues within Surry County. Such efforts include the ability to bring focus to multiple sources of information from national, state and local organizations to increase shared decision making based on our own unique community needs. Effective data analysis provides the opportunity for independent and critical thinking; locates and gathers data and information from a variety of sources; utilizes a wide variety of analytic tools necessary to provide maximum clarity; develops a clear understanding of the capabilities of organizations that are part of the process, how they operate, and whether or not they work together; and clearly transmits in a verbal and written manner information decision makers need to take effective action.
To adequately understand the goal of a data analysis, it is important to understand the difference between analysis and analytics. Analysis focuses on understanding the past, what happened and why it happened. Analytics focuses not only on why an event occurred, but what will happen next. Analytics provides the connection between simple data and effective decision making. The product of the analytics process allows impacted agencies to focus the skills necessary to address a specific problem to maximize effort and minimize the waste of human resources and funds.
As local organizations are being impacted by a dramatic rise in the substance use population, we often react in a conflicting manner; in some cases, nullifying each other’s accomplishments or exacerbating each other’s failures. Some agencies are designed to resolve problems with a criminal justice approach, while others are in direct contravention, structured to address substance use with a public health approach.
The “Substance Use Crisis” requires the collaboration of all these types of organizations. The primary difficulty in this collaboration is the agreement of where the criminal justice approach ends, and the public health approach begins; and where both approaches are required to be applied simultaneously. Data that serves as the foundation of an effective community-based needs assessment process will help identify and design diverse strategies that are based on evidence of likely success.
Peter Drucker, whose 39 books contributed to the philosophical and practical foundations of modern business, once wrote, “If you can’t measure it, you can’t improve it.” Therefore, it stands to reason that to improve something, one first must possess the ability to measure it. The primary lesson is that without an analysis process that can help standardize organizational and collective metrics to mitigate the tremendous impact of substance use on our citizens, services, and businesses; stakeholders will continue to utilize opinion, tradition, and intuition rather than facts in their search for solutions.
Do you want to be part of our data collection process? Complete a short four-minute survey designed to collect adult experiences and perspectives related to substance use in Surry County. The survey, that is available in both English and Spanish, can be found at www.surrycountycares.com. Please contact Charlotte Reeves reevesc@co.surry.nc.us for additional information.
Charlotte Reeves is the Community Outreach Coordinator for Surry County Substance Abuse Recovery Office. She may be reached at 336-401-8218 or reevesc@co.surry.nc.us.