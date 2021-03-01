Finishing the year strong

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.

This has been a year unlike any year in Mount Airy City Schools’ history. We are proud of our team of administrators, parents, students, and staff for being at school five days a week since August 17. We feel like there have been many challenges and triumphs. We must all work together to finish strong. We will need everyone in the community to help us maintain our success, make sure all students stay connected, and continue to be safe and well.

We are working hard to help our students and staff return to a sense of normalcy. We know that our staff will be vaccinated … and that will provide an additional layer of protection for them. We want to continue our tremendous success this year by making sure all of our students get the support they need to finish this year strong academically. We will be having more of our students in tutoring and remediation as well as credit recovery. We know all of our students have missed almost a half of a year during the spring of 2020. We know it will take a lot of effort to help all students get back on track. While all of our staff work every day to deliver their curriculum we know that lost time will continue to be a challenge for some. They will need summer programs and continuous support through next year.

Another aspect we hope to add is allowing our middle schoolers to travel to their elective classrooms for a more normal experience while maintaining masking, social distancing, and cleaning protocols. Our sports programs in our middle school and high school have been going well with teams being able to complete their seasons. This is something that we were unable to do last spring and we believe sports is an important part of students’ lives. The arts will begin to safely sing with masks, play instruments outside, and get on stage to ensure that arts are still at the forefront of our educational experience. Although we have had arts all year, we believe that the full range of the arts will slowly get back to a more normal experience as health conditions and vaccinations come into play.

We believe that we can safely have students at school continuing to grow and prosper. We will have a summer full of academic and enrichment activities in what we call S.E.E., Summer Enrichment Experience. Please reach out to your school for more information. We will be rolling out a sign up survey for you to make sure that your child has a seat in the experiences. Last year over 400 of our students participated and we hope to have even more this year. We offer sports camps, academic catch-up experiences, music, credit recovery, cooking, STEAM, and many other enrichment activities. These experiences with free breakfast and lunch create a great way for you children to stay connected and excited about learning. We provide free transportation and amazing staff that your students will love.

We know that many activities have to be a little different this year but we hope instead of cancelling activities we find ways to do them safely. We plan to have graduation this year and will know soon what the state expectations are for graduation. We will do our best to provide our students with as typical a graduation as possible.

We want to continue to thrive even though times are different. We are continuing to put our strategic plan in place with exploration of construction, aviation science, and culinary. We have strong partnerships in health science, engineering, global education, and the arts. But, we can never stop providing opportunities for students to be fully prepared for their future careers. Our current cabinetry course is amazing and provides students with lifetime skills. We want to expand this to include providing workforce development in the area of construction. There are schools providing tiny houses for veterans, storage buildings for sale, and other projects that help students attain tremendous construction skills. Science aviation provides many needed jobs throughout our state such as aviation mechanics, aviation management, and aircraft dispatchers to pilots.

We have a lot of connections right here in Surry County with our local airport ranking second for economic impact among NC community airports. We believe this partnership will be great for students. We also want to make sure our students interested in foods, tourism, hotel management, and travel have opportunities as well. We know that this region is known for this industry and it makes sense for us to place students ready to participate in this area.

Our ability to continue forward to Lead-Innovate and Serve is critical for the health and wellbeing of our community. A robust school district that keeps momentum going while taking care of our students and staff is why we are seen as one of the best systems in the state. We are thankful to each of you in the community for being a part of the MA Bear family and supporting us every step of the way. When you have ideas about great programs for students or ways you can volunteer in the areas outlined, please let us know. We want all of us to embrace our students, help them catch up and help them build their future.