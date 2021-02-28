Time for early garden plantings

Enjoying the gold of jonquils and daffodils. As the month of February comes to an end, the gold of jonquils, narcissus and daffodils adorn the landscape as they pave the way into spring. We always refer to jonquils, daffodils and narcissus as heirloom bulbs and flowers because year after these flowers continue to bloom long after those who planted them have passed on. A great example is the beautiful jonquil beds in the surround woodlands at Reynolda, the R.J. Reynolds homeplace on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem where a sea of golden jonquils beds have greeted passing motorists for many years.
Enter March with a bed or row of broccoli. Broccoli is a cool weather vegetable that can be planted now. Broccoli plants are now in stock at most hardware stores and garden shops. You can choose from a variety of broccoli plants. Broccoli does well in cold temperatures and will produce heads before warm weather arrives. You can purchase plants in six and nine packs. Healthy plants should be six to seven inches tall with bluish-green stems and dark green leaves. Plant broccoli plants in a furrow about four to five inches deep. Apply a layer of peat moss to bottom of the furrow then mix in an application of Plant-Tone organic vegetable food. Set the plants about two to two and a half feet apart and hill up soil on both sides. Side dress with Plant-Tone every three weeks and keep soil hilled up on both sides.
Frogs are croaking down by the creek. As darkness comes each evening the frogs sing a harmony of spring down by the creek bank. They know that spring’s arrival is only a few weeks away. Even though they are cold-blooded, something within them signals that warmer days are not too far ahead. We have already enjoyed the sights well as hyacinths, but now we hear the audible sounds of spring serenaded by frogs and peepers.
Bees are scouting around as February ends. It may be cold weather, but bees are out scouting around and exercising their wings and checking out the surroundings. The Carolina jasmine has gold blooms and sweet fragrance that has lured them and rewarded their search. This must be great for them after being balled up in their hive or hollows all winter.
Mint green lettuce. Winter has reached past the halfway mark and the garden soil is still cold, but as long as the soil is not frozen a bed or row of lettuce can be planted in the garden. Lettuce is definitely a cold weather vegetable that thrives in winter soil. You can enjoy a harvest in about 50 days or less. There are many varieties and types of lettuce and you can set out plants or sow seed. You can also choose from leafy or heading lettuce. There are many varieties including Buttercrunch, Iceburg, Green Ice, Oak Leaf, Grand Rapids, and Salad Bowl. There are even more seed varieties of lettuce on seed racks at garden departments and supermarkets for around two dollars a packet. Sow lettuce in a row or bed about two inches deep. Add a layer of peat moss and sow seed sparingly in the furrow. Apply a layer of Plant-Tone organic vegetable food and hill up soil on both sides of the row and tamp down with a hoe blade.
Winter snow and strawberries. “That day of the season, little children, they know that morning may bring strawberry snow.” These words come from a Christmas album by Brenda Lee. To a child, strawberry snow would most likely be like sugar plums dancing in their heads. What child does not like snow? We would like to create “strawberry snow” mentioned in Brenda’s song in the form of strawberry snow cream. This recipe has only one requirement: there must be plenty of snow on the ground! To make strawberry snow cream, beat four eggs until fluffy, add two cups sugar and beat again. Add three cups whole milk and one can evaporated milk, mix well and add two pints strawberries (mashed or ran through blender in grate mode). Add one tablespoon vanilla flavoring and one tablespoon strawberry flavoring. Mix well, taste and add more sugar if needed. Gather clean, fresh snow, and continually add to the milk mixture until it gets thick and creamy as you desire. Eat it slowly because it will be cold, but also unforgettable and good. When the kids eat this, the next time a snow is forecast, they will dream of “strawberry snow.”
Positive news about Saint Matthew’s Day. Last Wednesday, Feb. 24, Saint Matthews Day was celebrated. A positive fact about his special day is that it is said that the sap under the roots of maple, poplars, and the mighty oaks begins the journey of life up to the trunks and into the limbs and branches. In another month, life will appear in the form of new leave as another season begins.
Debunking an urban legend about first snowfalls of winter. This urban legend was around when we were growing up and it said that you were not to eat any of the year’s first snowfall. My mother proved this legend to be false because she was the biggest snow lover in eastern North Carolina. It did not take a huge snowfall in eastern Carolina whether it was the first or the last for her to whip up a batch of “snow cream.” She would find snow where it had blown into drifts and dig down and find undisturbed fresh, clean snow. The first snowfall of the years did not seem to have any ill effects on her or her offspring. She lived to be over 90 years old and enjoyed life. Love you, mom, we remember you every time it snows, and we whip up some “snow cream.” You are still alive every season when we make snow cream.
The wonderful fragrance of the hyacinths. The freshness of the near approach of spring is emitted by the fragrance of the dainty blooms of the hyacinths. Their pastel colors of red, pink, blue, purple, lavender, white, and yellow stand out and salute the nearness of spring.
Cabbage can be planted now. Cabbage plants are now being sold at most hardware stores, seed shops, and garden departments. They can in six and nine packs. You can choose from many different varieties. Plant then in a furrow about three to four inches deep. Fill the furrow with a layer of peat moss and apply a layer of Plant-Tone organic vegetable food. Set plants about two to two-and-a-half feet apart. Hill up soil on both sides. Side dress with Plant-Tone every three weeks and hill up soil to cabbage.
Hoe-Hoe-Hoedown: “Downward spiral” – A man started up the stairs and he stopped about halfway up, and he could not remember what he was going upstairs for. He decided to sit down on the step until he could remember. After he thought for a while, he could not remember whether he was going upstairs or downstairs.