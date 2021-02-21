Waiting for the big winter snow

Waiting for a hefty white snow. We are ready and excited about the prospect of seeing a “snowman” type of snowfall as we move deeper into the month of February. We are sure the kids and grandkids are looking forward to a snowfall, some snow days, and as usual, a snow to sled in and build a snowman. The garden plot needs a snow to kill off wintering insects, soil fungal diseases and insect eggs and larvae.
Winter snowfall is great for overall well-being of the garden. Snow has positive effects on the garden soil by adding nutrients that are in the snow that soaks down into the soil. Snow and its cold also kill off organisms that have adverse effects on beneficial growing of things. An important element of nitrogen is contained in snow that soaks deep into the snow of winter. The snow also soaks the woodlands and forests floors forming a blanket and forming a blanket of nutrients to boost their root systems in preparation for saps to begin their annual awakening for upcoming spring. Snow is great prep for the garden, lawn, and all of nature.
Green in the winter garden is an extra special bonus. Just having greenery around in winter to feast the eyes upon is reward enough, but to enjoy a harvest on a cold winter day or to pick kale with snow on the ground, how great is that? In the middle of the winter, the Piedmont doesn’t experience that many days when the ground actually freezes, and this paves the way for a productive cold weather garden plot. Cool weather vegetables such as kale, turnips, collards, broccoli, cabbage, onion sets, and curly mustard greens will produce and only need a protective layer of crushed leaves to blanket them from winter extremes which are very rare.
A halo around a full moon may predict a February snow. Cold winter nights and a full or near-full moon could be the ingredients that produce a halo around the moon on a cold night in February. This halo is actually produced by tiny ice crystals that form aloft where the air is much colder than it is here on the ground. My grandma in Northampton County always counted the stars that were visible in the halo and she predicted that these stars were the days before we would experience a snowfall. On the other hand, my mother always said the starts inside the halo were the inches of snow we could expect. Both of them could be right-probably as right as some of today’s meteorologists are.
Siberian kale is winter’s best. Siberian kale is the sweetest, best, and tenderness of all greens. We have discovered they are just a great as canned, as they are fresh. Kale produces a harvest all winter so there is plenty to eat fresh and preserve several batches as well.
We like to can kale in pint jars. We wash freshly harvested kale in cold salt water twice, rinse it in fresh water and allow it to drain. Boil kale in a large canner or pot, continue to add kale to the pot as it boils down. When kale is cooked and tender, drain half the liquid and reserve the rest to pour into jars after filling with processed kale. Use a food chopper to dice the kale and stems. Pack into sterilized pint (or quart) jars and pour the reserved liquid over the kale in the jars. Process in a pressure canner for 55 minutes at ten pounds of pressure. Kale is a low acid vegetable that requires this lengthy processing time.
To serve canned kale pour into a frying pan with a stick of light margarine, a tablespoon of shopped, fried bacon or two teaspoons Baco-Bits, half teaspoon salt, half teaspoon pepper, one tablespoon Log Cabin syrup. Fry on medium heat until tender (about 10 or 15 minutes). You can also boil kale until tender — add water if needed.
Robins are abundant in February. “The North wind blows, and we shall have snow, and what will the poor robin do?” We think we know what many of them do — they make a home for themselves right here in the Piedmont. Robins don’t necessarily stay warm by staying in a barn, but they enjoy our winters by staying in hollow logs, staying under shed and outbuildings, under the eaves and vents of houses. If the ground freezes, it doesn’t stay frozen for long. Their food chain must be sufficient because most winter robins look colorful, healthy, and well-fed. None seem to shiver from the cold as they are very much active. Robins are a welcome sight all winter long and our desire is to be as tough and winter hardy as they are.
Building up your immune system on the winter porch. The ultra-violet rays of the sun shines on the porch in winter. My grandma always told her grandchildren to get out in the sun every day (and how right she was!). When the sun shines on winter days, take advantage of it and soak in some rays. If the North Wind blows, grab a blanket, a toboggan, some gloves, and a got mug of coffee and hit a chair on the porch. The sun and the coffee will warm you up and harden your body to withstand a cold spell as well as toughen your immune system.
Making a colorful vegetable macaroni salad. This is a great, colorful recipe for winter. You will need one box of cooked elbow macaroni (drained), one two-ounce jar diced pimentos (drained), one small jar Mount Olive sweet pickle cubes, one bunch spring onions (chopped), four boiled eggs (diced), one cup chipped broccoli, one cup finely shredded parmesan cheese, one cup mayonnaise, half cup apple cider vinegar, half cup sugar, three fourth cup Eagle Brand condensed milk, and two teaspoons of Ranch dressing. To the cooked and drained macaroni add the parmesan cheese and the chopped broccoli. In a separate bowl, mix the Eagle Brand milk, vinegar, sugar, mayonnaise, and ranch dressing and mix well. Pour this mixture over the macaroni mixture and mix together. Add sweet pickle cubes, pimentos, eggs, spring onions. Stir all together well. Refrigerate two and a half hours before serving. You can prepare this a day ahead. Keeps to several days in refrigerator.
Hoe-Hoe-Hoedown: The mother caught little David feeding the pet dog that was under the dining room table at suppertime again. “David,” mother said, “You know very well you are not supposed to feed the dog with table food.” “Yes ma’am,” David said as he hung his head. David’s mother said, “Do you understand why we have this rule at our house?” Little David thought for a moment and said, “I guess it’s because if the dog did not like the food, it would end up on the floor and rot later on.”
Enjoying a Full Snow Moon next Saturday night. As we get ready to wind up the month of February, we can enjoy the full moon of the month which is named “Full Snow Moon.” We hope this moon lives up to its name and shines down on fields, farms, and meadows and fills limbs of trees with a blanket of snowy white. It will be good for the kids and for the garden plot and great for all snow lovers.