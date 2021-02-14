Thieves will get the judgment

February 14, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

This is for thieves. Particularly those around Mount Airy. Just yesterday I went through the Rivers Edge car wash. In a short conversation with an employee, I was surprised to discover the number of thieves in Mount Airy.

She said that they lost 400 towels per week. (Among other things). That is correct, 400 per week. That is over 20,000 a year. Tell me, how many thieves in Mount Airy does it take to steal that many towels?

These thieves will be surprised to find out that there is a God, and that God sees and keeps record of every single thing that they have ever stolen. As well as all their other sins. Even that new backpack blower they stole from me a few years back.

I literally had it 30 days. Gave near $500 for it. And a thief in Mount Airy grabbed it while I was working on the other side of my truck. After 30+ years in business, that was the first of only two things ever stolen from me. Both times it was in North Carolina. I live and work in Virginia. Thank God 99% of my work is in Virginia. If I lived down there, I would probably have been stolen out of business by now.

Something else interesting the employee told me. She said a woman whose membership expired said that she “never” authorized them to charge her card monthly. It makes Forrest Gump look pretty smart. Because that was practically impossible. The only way, let me say it again, the only way you will ever get a member sticker on your car for the car wash, is if you authorize a monthly fee to be automatically charged to your card. Hope we cleared that up, after all it was pretty complicated.

One day, God is going to straighten all this mess out. And everyone is going to get justice or mercy. My hope is in His mercy.

Lonnie Malcomb

Hillsville, Virginia