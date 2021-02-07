Students, community benefit from flexibility

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a feature of The Mount Airy News, presenting commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.
Surry County Schools prides itself on offering a variety of choices for students and families. Students design their dreams, grow as leaders and light their pathways for local and global success. Students benefit from many enriching opportunities facilitated by top-notch educators for students at every grade level and with every interest. I am proud we provide a world-class education for students right here in Surry County.
Providing personalized learning is the key to opening doors of opportunities for students. We believe it is important for us to serve, not only our students and our families but our community as well. Public schools touch everyone’s life. While our priority is certainly our students, the success of public schools impacts everyone in our community.
We are extremely fortunate to have such high-quality schools with extensive choices in Surry County. Public schools have never been more important than they are right now. However, not all public schools are the same. The Surry County School System offers traditional schools, magnet schools for STEM (Meadowview Magnet Middle School), and a fully online magnet school (Surry Online Magnet School). We also offer the Surry Early College High School of Design that affords students the opportunity to obtain their Associate of Arts (AA) degree or an applied science degree while they obtain their high school diploma. Students have blended learning options for remote learning and in-person learning. Students can choose when, where, and how they learn.
Moreover, students gain leadership skills from their first day in school through the Surry County Schools leadership framework. They have a choice in how they demonstrate that leadership while they lead themselves, lead with others, and change their world. They have the choice and voice to learn new and different content like agriscience, exploring careers, computer science discoveries, project lead the way, chorus, art, and band in middle school; and culinary arts, chorus, art, band, drama, pre-engineering, and agriscience in high school where they can learn in live animal science labs on their high school campuses. Students can lead in JROTC, clubs, organizations, philanthropy, and athletics, among other activities. Students also have the opportunity to complete a paid internship through Surry Yadkin Works, the regional workforce development collaborative in Surry and Yadkin County School Systems in partnership with Surry Community College.
The success of public schools creates economic development through experiential learning and the addition of highly skilled workers to the local workforce. Students gain employable skills to attract business and industry to our county and region. Surry County Schools directly influences this growth and development in Surry County through our flexibility and ability to offer choices, care, support, and partnership with students and families to custom-design options to meet each student’s needs. We believe this is critically important for the success of every child since one-size does not fit all.
In order to provide options and choices for all students, it requires leadership and adaptability. We have to be nimble enough to understand what works and what doesn’t. We have to be creative and resourceful to think outside the box. We have to be willing to explore learning opportunities outside brick and mortar buildings. We have to be willing to confront our challenges and seek solutions to overcome them, and we are doing just that.
Currently, we are inviting students to join us on their pathway to success. Registration is open for Pre-Kindergarten through high school. To learn more about the exciting things happening and the choices available to Surry County students in our community, visit the Surry County Schools website at www.surry.k12.nc.us, and follow us on social media. I think you too will be proud of the great things available in Surry County because together we are stronger, and it takes all of us to help our students succeed. We invite everyone to join us in our efforts to support Surry County students.