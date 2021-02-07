Cheaper option on trash collection?

February 7, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

I noticed that we (the citizens of Mount Airy) have been saddled with a new “safer” type of trach collection. I would like to suggest an alternative to the recycle type unit we are currently using.

Last year while on vacation we observed a system similar to our recycle collection, however it utilized a trash truck like the ones used to collect commercial trash. In other words it had a set of forks on the front. The operation we observed had a specialized attachment installed on the forks that dump the trash cans exactly the same as our current recycle system does. The major difference was that it did not required a single use specialized truck.

Additionally since it was on the front forks, the driver could watch the dump process directly and not through his rear view mirror. I would imagine these trucks are cheaper to procure than the specialized recycle type. They could also be used for collecting commercial trash if not being used for the regular collection. This was in Holden Beach and the operator was either GFL or Waste Management.

Judson Grove

Mount Airy