Shelton a Hall of Famer in life

January 27, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

I’ve known Johnny Shelton since our childhood years at Flat Rock Baptist Church. I learned to appreciate his talents and skills as a paramedic and dealing with people, forty years ago. I once witnessed him in action at a local sawmill. A log had rolled off of a truck onto a man and broke his leg in two, leaving it in an awkwardly bent position at the break. Johnny was there in a matter of minutes. He calmly talked to the man, while sliding his leg back into place to put a splint on it.

A few years ago, we were preparing to do some logging on Johnny and Andrea’s farm out in the county. The only cell phone service was in one particular spot on their land. In one hour’s time, Johnny had run up to that spot three times to check on an emergency call for the department. We kidded him about this, since it was supposed to be his day off work. He went above and beyond with dedication to his job.

Jimmy McCraw (a former co-worker, now deceased), gave Johnny the ultimate compliment. He said if he was ever in an accident, he would want to look up and see Johnny there to take care of him. I believe this would be a true statement of many.

Saying goodbye to Johnny is very difficult. This has been a great loss for our community. If there is ever a “Hall of Fame” for very special people, Johnny Shelton would be one of its finest members.

Kent Horton

Mount Airy