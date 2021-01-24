A few early plantings?

Saint Paul’s Day. On Thursday, Jan. 28, Saint Paul’s Day will be celebrated, of course we know him as the apostle Paul. There is some special weather lore on his special day that is just as interesting as the apostle Paul and also just as positive. This bit of lore says, “if Saint Paul’s Day be bright and clear, we can expect a green gardening year.” What a great piece of weather lore as we get ready to start the month of February!
A halo around the near-full moon in winter. This little poem says a mouthful, “In winter when you see a halo around the moon, look for some snow very soon. For the days until the snow, count the starts inside the halo.” This is a fairly accurate prediction for a winter snowfall. My Northampton County grandma went a step beyond the poem and her prediction was the number of visible stars inside the halo were the number of inches of snow that would fall. When the temperatures are colder aloft (where the halo is) than the temperatures on the ground can surely set the stage for some white stuff from above.
Two weeks until Valentine’s Day. At this time of winter as January is closing out and February is on its way, there is not much going in in the garden plot, but you can purchase packets of seed, plant food, garden supplies, or order seed from catalogs. Another interesting chore is searching for Valentine gifts for the family, kids, grandchildren and sweethearts. Most stores, flower shops, and supermarkets are well stocked. You can go ahead and order flowers now from florist to be assured of timely delivery. Many women love to have flowers delivered to their door! My father always arranged to send my mother a box of chocolates from the local drug store to be delivered on Valentine’s night. The inventory at most retailers is great and most stores are well stocked. You can choose from candies, gift cards, flowers, candles, fragrances, household gifts, gift certificates from restaurants, cards designed to place cash inside, garden supplies and seed, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, Target as well as gift cards from supermarkets. Just remember, all gift cards should be wrapped in a Valentine — decorated box to make the gift memorable and more meaningful – it’s a the little things that mean a lot.
Strawberry banana whipped cream pie. As the season of the Valentine draws near, this colorful and creamy pie will melt the heart. It is very easy to prepare and requires no baking. You will need:
1 21 ounce can on Comstock premium pie filling
2 bananas (sliced and stirred with lemon juice)
1 nine inch graham cracker pie crust
1 eight ounce container of Cool Whip
In a large bowl, combine the pie filling and the bananas and spoon into graham cracker crust. Spread the Cool Whip over the strawberry banana filling. Keep refrigerated.
Snow, ice, and icicles protection. In winter when it snows, a wet snow can be heavy and damage shrubs, bushes, and low-hanging limbs of trees. Keep a broom outside the door and brush off heavy build-ups of snow and ice from shrubs, bushes, and limbs. Another hazard of winter weather is when icicles form over the carport and porches as well as entrances and doorways. Knock them down with the broom before they fall on someone or damage your vehicle. An outside broom is also handy to brush off shoes, boots, and keep ice and slush from being tracked to inside the home.
Hard freezes as January reaches the last week. Hard freezes can be expected as we will reach January’s very last week. The garden plot needs hard freezes to kill off wintering insects and pests and decrease their population. Hard freezes will also destroy weed seed, fungus, and organisms in the soil. Hard freezes can also destroy many diseases deep in the soil.
Starting a very early vegetable in the winter garden. January is a cold month but on days when the ground is not frozen, you can sow a packet or two of radish seed. Radish is a vegetable that can withstand cold winter temperatures and produce harvest in about 45 days. You can choose from many varieties including Cherry Belle, Cherry Bomb, Cherriette, and Easter Egg. One good thing about radish is they have an almost 100% germination rate which is very unusual in the dead of winter. When planting radish in winter, cover the seed in a layer of peat moss and apply an application of Garden-Tone organic plant food in the furrow and hill up soil on both sides of the furrow and tamp down with the hoe blade. Spread a plant cloth over the radish for a bit of protection.
Fog in January means a wet spring. This is a rare bit of winter weather lore that is almost as rare as a fog in January because the month is usually too cold for fog to develop. We hope it stays as such because a wet spring is usually what we don’t need when the soil is recuperating from sleet, snow, frozen rain, and ice.
Spring is eight weeks away. January has only seven day remaining. February has 28 days and spring arrives March 21. This means there are only 56 days until spring arrives. On several nights in January, we have heard frogs croaking down by the creek bank and letting us know the number of days until spring. The Carolina Jasmine already has some yellow blooms and a fragrance of spring emitting from them. Hyacinth bulbs are shooting out green spikes and a few wild onions are showing up on the lawn. Day continue to get longer by one minute each evening and this is a sure sign of spring.
A plant cloth is a good investment. As cold weather vegetables such as radish, lettuce, and greens are started in late winter, a plant cloth is a great investment for protecting early vegetables. You can buy cloths in 25 foot rolls that can be cut to fit over plants. Most hardware stores and garden shops sell the cloths by the roll. They can be cut to any size, recycled and used year after year. Rain water runs through them as well as providing protection from extreme weather.
Hoe-Hoe-Hoedown: “A pilling” — A patient visited her doctor and said, “Doctor, it’s been a month since my last visit, and I still feel horrible.” The doctor said, “Did you follow the directions on the bottle of medicine I gave you?” The lady says, “Yes, I did, the instructions were, keep bottle tightly closed.”
“Rare Appearance!” — The church service was over. The pastor stood at the door shaking hands. A woman came up and said, “I don’t think I’ll come back because every time I come, you sing ‘Silent Night’ or ‘He Arose.’”
Enjoying the Full Wolf Moon. The full moon of the month of January will occur on Jan. 28. The moon is named, “Full Wolf Moon.” As it rises above the bare trees it will look bright and silver if it is a clear winter night. If snow is on the ground, the snow will look like sparking diamonds.