A New Year of promise

I often say education is the only profession that has a new start each and every year. Educators and students also have a new start with a new quarter or semester. The promise of a new calendar year is profound because it is a new start for everyone. 2021 is a new year to chart a new path and a new opportunity to reflect and repurpose oneself for the pathways that lie ahead. We continue to build on a solid foundation of top-notch professional educators, a supportive Board of Education, and an engaged community that invests in our success.
A new year is a time to refocus and recalibrate ourselves to new opportunities, time to reevaluate our purpose, and our goals. I challenge our staff and students to think about this new year and the new semester as an opportunity to set new goals for the second half of the school year. It is the perfect time to figure out what we need to change or tweak to ensure we are best meeting the needs of students and families. It is an excellent time for students to make sure they have what they need to achieve their dreams for the future, for college or careers.
I believe 2021 is a year of promise. We have the promise of light at the end of the tunnel as vaccines are being rolled out to fight the pandemic. We have the promise of time to make new memories with family and friends. We have the promise of being able to visit and fellowship, something we have not been able to do on a large scale in many months. We have the promise of having all of our students under one roof again. We have the promise of hope.
Hope is the catalyst for making dreams a reality. Hope is what makes those things that seem impossible within the realm of possibility. I believe as educators we provide students and families with hope. Not only do we equip students academically with a world-class education but so much more. The Surry County School System strives each day to equip students with leadership skills that help them build self-reliance, resilience, and social and emotional wellbeing. We afford students and families options to personalize their learning and flexibility to make learning accessible in a variety of formats. We provide students with life skills that transfer into the world of work, and opportunities to advance their skillsets outside brick and mortar classrooms. We offer choices that I think give students hope for a fulfilling future here locally and beyond.
It is an honor for us to serve this great community. In this new year, we will continue our vision of designing dreams and growing leaders to fulfill our promise for all. Together, we will accomplish great things for students, families, and Surry County. 2021, is a year of promise indeed!