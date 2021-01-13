Accountability demands impeachment

To the Editor,

Donald Trump, the President of the United States, was the predominant person responsible for an attempted coup against the Congressional arm of the United States Government on Jan. 6.

Many are saying, let it go, he will be out of office very shortly and that will be the end of it. When you make an attempt to take over the government of the United States, regardless of the current position that you hold, you must be held accountable for that effort.

Donald Trump must be impeached, even it goes beyond the date that he is no longer President. There must be accountability in the United States, at the personal level, corporate level, judicial level, congressional level, and at the executive level. Impeach Donald Trump.

Jim Roberts

Pilot Mountain