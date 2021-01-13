No debate: Wear masks

January 13, 2021

To the Editor,

375, 000 Americans have died of COVID-19 in less than a year. If we had all begun wearing masks then, many of those would not have died, and many, many more would not have gotten sick. There is debate about that fact only among the people who for their own comfort, attitude, and convenience refuse to wear a mask.

Last week, a tiny group of people calling themselves Concerned Citizens of Surry County entered the Mount Airy City Council chamber unmasked and unchallenged despite a legal mandate to wear masks in public. They were there to challenge the mask mandate. Why were they allowed into the building without the required masks? Did the council members wear masks? If not, why not?

There’s a “99% survival rate,” stated Durenda Wilson, explaining what she sees as the lack of need to try to prevent infections. The 1% she so casually dismisses could fill a large city if only they were alive. Those 375,000 represent many more family members, friends, and employers who don’t see them as insignificant. There will be many more casualties before this virus is conquered. The price of this pandemic is high, and wearing a mask and social distancing seem to be the least we can do — it’s easy, and it costs nothing. It should be required of every person at every level and venue.

Susan Pflug

Mount Airy