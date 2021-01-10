Plenty of gardening to do in January

Red cardinals and frosty crystals on the winter lawn make winter colorful. The cardinals visit the feeders and birdbath every morning and add plenty of color to the winter landscape along with the crystals of frost lingering on the lawn. Even in winter, as January begins, robins are bouncing around the lawn looking healthy and searching for grubs or whatever they can scratch up. If seems most of them have remained here rather than fly south. This may be a sign that our winters are mild enough for them to remain here. We are certainly glad to see them around and in action on the lawn.

January can bring a mixed winter. Ice in mud holes, frosty mornings, frozen sod, icy winds and maybe some snow — this can be the recipe for January as we begin the second week of the month. January is winter’s longest month and we can look forward to some winter surprises. Even in January, we can have a few sunny days with blue skies and temperatures above freezing. We are lucky we don’t get feet of snow back-to-back like they do in the Midwestern states. In Minnesota when the last snow falls, some of the first snowfall of the year is still on the ground. A bit of weather lore for the Midwest is, “If the weather in January is frosty and gray, it will be winter all the way to May!”

Frosty turnips from the garden plot. Crushed leaves form a protective blanket for ice cold purple top turnips resting under the soil. A bowl of mashed turnips makes a welcome meal on a cold winter evening. Turnips are easy to prepare. You will need about eight to ten turnips, peeled and cut into half-inch cubes. Boil until you can stick a fork through them. Drain most of the water from them, add one stick of light margarine, one tablespoon of sugar, half teaspoon salt, half teaspoon pepper, half teaspoon paprika, two teaspoons of bacon bits. Stir and mash with a vegetable chopper or potato masher. For extra flavor, add a tablespoon of white Karo syrup.

Snow is good for our health and also the garden plot. Snow during the winter is good for our health because as snow falls, it has a cleaning effect and adds trace nutrients to our immune system and also helps us adapt to cold weather. It kills germs in the air that have influence on our bodies, it is good for our lungs to breathe in a fresh snowfall from above. Snow is good for the garden plot and the woodlands and orchards. Snow has nutrients that no other form of precipitation has, and the weight of the snow causes these beneficial nutrients to soak down into the garden sod. As snow melts and soaks down in to the soil, it kills germs, eggs, larvae and wintering insects. A bit of old fashioned garden lore says, “The Lord have mercy on a garden that has no snow in winter.” Winter snow — good for you, good for the garden, good for the woodlands, good for the orchard, and also good for kids and grandchildren.

Winter from the front porch. Avoid cabin fever and a lack of fresh winter-fresh air. Change your environment and scenery, bundle up if you have to, but get outside on the porch and remember that the sun also shines in winter. You can bask in its rays of ultraviolet light. It will work wonders in your immune system. It will alert your senses and change your attitude about winter and allow you to appreciate this season. Make yourself comfortable by covering yourself with a warm blanket, a toboggan, a pair of warm gloves, and a cup of black coffee or Mountain Dew. The time outside may kill a few germs inside your body and cause them to bite the dust.

A boost to the riding mower. If your mower is in an outside shelter or building, exposed to freezing temperatures, it is a great idea to start the mower once each week and allow it to run until the mower warms up. It would also be great to leave the blade disengaged and drive the mower around the lawn a few times. Keep plenty of fuel in the mower for easier starts. This really helps because in winter you may want to use your mower to run over leaves to break them down for the compost pile or bin, or mow down clumps of wild onions to ground level.

Watering the perennials of winter. We love anything green that thrives in winter weather, it is cool weather vegetables or the hardy perennial flowers on the porch and deck. When watering in winter, do not over water because too much water will cause soil to freeze and perhaps slow the growth if perennials.

Keeping birds of the winter fed. As January moves along, the birds are still active at the feeders during the day as they add color activity to the lawn, especially when cardinals and blue jays visit the feeders. As the sun causes temperatures to rise, empty ice from the birdbaths and refill with fresh water.

The upcoming season of hearts, flowers, chocolate, and love. Saint Valentine’s Day is less than a month away, and you can cure a lot of the blah’s of winter when your browse through the supermarkets, florist, Walmart, Target, and Lowe’s. Even Food Lion and Lowe’s Foods have Valentines cards, candies, gift cards and floral arrangements. It doesn’t cost anything to browse around. After all, you have one month to make the right choices. As you search for Valentine gifts, don’t overlook the pots of live floral arrangements like azaleas, carnations, tulips, roses, and other. Candy is a great Valentine even if it is only a small box attached to a larger gift. What is Valentine’s Day without the taste of dark chocolate or our favorite — York peppermint patties. Seed packets make practical Valentine gifts. Gift cards from restaurants, fast food, pizza shops, Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Home Depot, and hardware stores. Remember, if you give gift cards, tape the card onto a small box of chocolates and wrap in paper with hearts on it. This will make your gift love-oriented. Like mistletoe at Christmas, it may generate a kiss or hug!

Another benefit of snow. Snowfall in winter has many long-term benefits that produces plenty of positive results for the garden plot. An old saying states that, “A winter of snow produces a garden of plenty.” Snow has long-term effects on all four seasons of the year. We are firm believers that a productive garden is a four seasons garden plot with something green producing in every season. Surely snow benefits the garden in every season. Siberian Kale in winter looks twice as green and is sweeter after winter snow falls on it. Snow also enhances the flavor of collards. Snow is heavy and it produces many hidden benefits underneath the cold soil of winter. Yes we do believe snow produces four seasons of bounty and benefits.

Making the air inside much cleaner. In winter, the home is tightly shut up and air seems stuffy and hard to breathe. You can make a huge change in the air flow of your home by changing or cleaning the furnace filters once a month. Keep several new filters near your furnace. Write the size of the filter that the furnace requires on the door of the furnace with a black permanent marker. When you install a filter, write the date you replaced it on the new filter.

Making a broccoli cheesy macaroni casserole. This is a colorful casserole that will warm up your appetite on a cold winter day. You will need:

1 can Campbell’s cream of cheddar condensed soup

1 eight ounce pack of finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup milk

1 can Campbell’s cream of chicken soup

4 tablespoons light margarine

3 cups broccoli florets

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 diced medium onion

2 ounce jar diced pimentos (drained)

eight ounces elbow macaroni (cooked and drained)

1 cup ranch croutons (crushed)

1/4 cup of grated parmesan cheese

Combine cheddar cheese soup, finely shredded cheddar cheese, milk, and cream of chicken soup. Mix well. Melt twp tablespoons of light margarine and saute broccoli florets and onion four or five minutes, add diced pimentos. Mix with cheese mixture. Mix the croutons, remainder of the margarine into mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes in a casserole dish sprayed with Pam baking spray.

Hoe-Hoe-Hoedown: “Deathbed confession.” Jason was on his deathbed. His wife Debra was by his side. With tears streaming down his face he said, “Debra, I want to confess.” Debra replied, “Hush, hush, don’t try to talk.” Jason replied, “No, I want to clear my conscience. I must confess that I have been unfaithful to you.” Debra replied, “Yes, I know. Why else would I have poisoned you?”

“Fun at the ocean.” Swimmer: “Are there any sharks along the beach?” Lifeguard: “It’s highly unlikely. The sharks don’t get along to well with the alligators.”