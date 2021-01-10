COVID cases skyrocketing, precaution urged

January 10, 2021 John Peters II Opinion 0
Surry County Board of Commissioners

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News, featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. The following column was submitted by county officials as a commentary representative of the entire Surry County Board of Commissioners.

Surry County’s number of active COVID-19 cases has skyrocketed in the weeks following Thanksgiving. During the first couple of weeks of December, active cases were hovering around 350. By the end of December, the number of active cases had risen to approximately 840. Upon entering the new year, the number of active cases continues to rise at an alarming rate. As of Jan. 7, Surry County has 1,041 active cases, and sadly 94 deaths resulting from complications of COVID-19.

The climbing numbers make it very important that Surry County citizens practice the 3 Ws, which include:

• Wear a cloth mask over your nose and mouth.

• Wait six feet apart and avoid close contact.

• Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.

During this time of critical community transmission, the 3 Ws should be strictly followed, as studies show that all three actions are needed to reduce the risk of spread. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is also warning citizens to not enter any indoor public spaces where anyone is unmasked or when you see crowds of people who are not physically distanced.

It is also recommended that residents stay at home as much as possible to avoid spreading or catching COVID-19. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says that citizens should limit public interactions to include going to work or school, for health care purposes, to care for family members or to buy food. Also, people over the age of 65 or at high-risk for developing serious illness should avoid leaving their home. For older people and people at high-risk, grocery and retail delivery and pickup services are recommended – if possible, avoid going into stores. Under Executive Order 181 issued by Governor Roy Cooper, citizens are recommended to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., unless going to work or another exception. Gatherings should also be avoided.

As of this writing, vaccine supplies are limited, making it essential to take precautionary measures. We are in Phase 1b of the vaccine administration process, meaning only adults 75 years or older and healthcare workers interacting with COVID-19 can receive the vaccine. In Surry County’s efforts to streamline a COVID-19 vaccination plan, we are asking that anyone who is interested in receiving the vaccine to please register online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/22CBXKF. If you would prefer to reach Health and Nutrition Center staff by phone, please dial 336-401-8400 and choose option 8.

Updates will be posted at www.facebook.com/SurryCountyHealthandNutritionCenter and on the Surry County COVID-19 Dashboard at https://www.co.surry.nc.us/coronavirus.php.