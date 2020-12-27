If you’re a child, you automatically love snow and the opportunity to enjoy a “snow day” off from school when you can go sledding, make a snowman or snow angels, enjoy some snow cream and even a snowball fight. These are all benefits of snow in the eyes of a child.
As gardeners and lovers of growing things, we need to open our eyes to the benefits of winter snowfalls. One is the fact that a layer of snow insulates vegetables, protecting them from winter’s cold breath. Snow is heavy, and as it melts it carries its moisture deep into the soil for deep, long-lasting moisture retention. Snow also deposits nitrogen and other nutrients into the soil for additional benefits. Most often the snow melts slowly, which makes it like a slow-release fertilizer. A layer of snow also kills insects that winter in the garden, also destroying their larva and eggs.
All of these benefits can have positive long-term effects on the growth of vegetables in The Garden Plot, and I’ve not yet mentioned the benefits for the sleeping lawn. An interesting fact is that not only do the warm rays of sunshine melt snow, but on cloudy days the sun’s radiation affects the melting of the snow.
The expectant earth seems to grow reverently quiet before and after a snowfall, especially when snow arrives before nightfall. Our own hearts beat a little faster as we get excited about the expectation of snow as well. After the snow falls, the earth becomes insulated and we can actually hear the snow, like the snap, crackle and pop of a bowl of Rice Krispies.
Sitting on the porch with a toboggan on, a blanket and a cup of hot coffee becomes a favorite winter sport for me. It’s good for the soul, good for the body and the immune system, for The Garden Plot and the sleeping lawn.
Out with the old, in with the new: Winter is in season as we enter a new year. We’re now in the process of receiving the gift of an extra minute of daylight each evening. The nights are getting colder. Keep yourself occupied; occupy the mind with things at hand to avoid the post-Christmas blues and wintertime blahs. Get organized. Store your Christmas décor and make a note to where things are stored to make next year’s decorating easier. Make a “to-do” list and follow through with it every week in this new year.
Light your Moravian Star: Even though Christmas is over, we are still celebrating the season of Epiphany. This is the time after Advent when we remember the journey of the three Wise Men to Bethlehem. An interesting note: Jesus was probably 2 years old by the time of the visit, and was in a house – not a cattle cave – by the time they arrived. You should light your Moravian Star each night through Jan. 6, the Day of Epiphany.
A sure sign of spring: The seed catalogs are arriving: Along with the holiday season, December brings the seed catalogs. They’ve piled up since the first of December. I keep mine stacked together so I can browse through them. Now the time is at hand to sit back and check out what’s new for the 2021 garden season. As usual, there will be new varieties of tomatoes to add to the ever-growing inventory already available. Catalogs make it easy, but only order seed that you have had good results with before, or those you can’t find in local shops.
Let greens brighten your new year: Fresh greens from the garden should not just be a tradition for New Year’s Day, but a habit during the winter. They’re full of vitamins, calcium and other nutrients. When cooking a pot of greens, sweeten the flavor by adding a few tablespoons of white Karo syrup and a little butter or margarine. And for extra taste, add some diced turnips. Use a food chopper to finely chop leaves and stems. A local product – Mrs. Campbell’s Chow-Chow relish – is made near Clemmons and available locally in hot or mild versions. It’s a great addition to your bowl of greens, a yummy product not only for greens but on hot dogs or hamburgers.
SOUR CREAM CORN BREAD
Speaking of greens, you have to have a square of hot cornbread. Here’s a simple recipe that goes well with greens:
1 cup yellow corn meal
1½ cups sour cream
1 cup plain flour
½ cup sugar
2 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. salt
2 large eggs
½ butter, melted
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, combine corn meal and sour cream. Let mixture “set” for about 10 minutes. Spray a 9×13 baking pan with Pam and set aside. Mix together the next five ingredients, then add the corn meal mixture and fold in beaten eggs and melted butter. Mix well. Pour mix into pan and bake about 25 minutes or until golden brown (until an inserted toothpick comes out clean).
‘HALO’ SALAD
Halos are small but have wonderful flavor. This recipe substitutes them for the usual Mandarins:
6-7 Halo oranges, peeled, separated
1 3 oz. box orange Jello mix (dry)
1 14 oz. can crushed pineapple, drained
1¾ cup cottage cheese
1 tub Cool Whip
1 tsp. orange flavoring
2 Tbs. sugar
Slice the Halo sections in half and mix with all the other ingredients. Cover and refrigerate before serving.
WASSAIL
Here’s an old English recipe to warm you up during winter:
½ cup sugar
1 cup water
1 Tbs. apple pie spices
3 quarts orange juice
1 court cranberry juice.
Mix all ingredients and simmer for 15 minutes before serving.