Mount Airy City School triumphs from 2020

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.
We know what the challenges of 2020 have been but do we remember the triumphs from this first semester? We want to make sure we count with gratitude all the great things that have happened and the great people who have stepped up this fall.
We were able to bring more than 1,700 students and more than 250 staff back safely to school starting August 17. We have been back five days a week and have given multiple options for families to return to school. We are thankful for the front line workers making this possible. If you see these people please let them know what a difference they have made for your students — administrators, teachers, staff, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and coaches. If they have been in a school this fall they have worn many hats to make sure students were back safely and fully engaged.
Our families were able to choose options that were the right fit for them. Our students, about 85%, have chosen to come back face-to-face. Our administrators and staff prepared health screenings with attestation forms and temperature checks. Our custodians, maintenance, and administrative staff set up rooms with six feet of distance for all students. We also have custodians and facility workers who clean throughout the day and make sure high touch areas are cleaned frequently. Our nurses and CNA workers are making sure everyone in our buildings is healthy. They communicate with families frequently that may be on quarantine to make sure we have everything lined up for them to take classes at home. Some students felt they wanted to choose our remote learning option. We have assigned our teachers to these students and they meet (virtually) with these students every day just as if they were physically in class. Our students have completed either virtually or face-to-face 18 weeks of instruction which is equivalent to 90 days. That is a celebration.
Our bus drivers and school nutrition workers have brought students (six feet apart and masked) to the school door as well as provided meals at school. These same front line workers have also delivered meals to remote students. Just since August 17 these important employees have prepared more than 100,000 meals and more than 300,000 since this pandemic began in March. We are so thankful to this group of folks who have triumphed to bring meals to homes, meals to classrooms, and students to schools in a safe and efficient manner. We have had a staggered start where elementary students arrive first and secondary students come in later in the morning. We have discovered this is a triumph over a challenge that has turned into a blessing. There is less wait time for buses, more students have chosen our school district (almost 100 more) and the schedule allows for some creativity with when our staff can meet and complete important trainings.
Our students have stepped up to the challenges as well because our classes are meeting on our campuses, are happening remotely with a teacher, are occurring at Surry Community College and also happening in conjunction with our business partnerships continuing full steam ahead. Our students have not gotten behind and in fact we have had tremendous internships and work-based learning opportunities for all our students. About 75% of our older students have taken a Surry Community College course this fall and have gotten ahead on their college diploma. Our industry partners have stepped up to continue to allow students in their companies and we are very grateful.
Innovative classes have continued that require face-to-face instruction. Some of these classes like woodworking, health sciences, Spanish dual language, arts, and Chinese need to have students in the classroom. Thankfully we have been able to do that for students of Mount Airy and not allow them to get behind like the rest of the country. That triumph is amazing and due to our incredible staff and students for stepping up. Our athletics have returned and while we prioritize safety, which means we may have some quarantines to make sure students and coaches stay safe, we have had a happy return to these activities. Our middle school just completed their fall season with all sports. This is great for students.
The ABC collaborative which works out of Duke University used our data to show school districts around the nation how to come back safely. Their information recently informed the CDC of how safe a school setting can be if health and wellness procedures are followed. The CDC writes: “Because of their critical role for all children and the disproportionate impact that school closures can have on those with the least economic means, kindergarten through grade 12 schools should be the last settings to close after all other mitigation measures have been employed and the first to reopen when they can do so safely” The alternative risks of depression, suicide, neglect, academic failure, etc. far outweigh the risks of returning to school as the CDC has clearly stated. We believe this is a triumph that puts education first and shows the community the value of education during this difficult time.
The challenges are many and we are very thankful for the triumphs that have accompanied these showing again how resiliency and working together bring movement forward. We are forever grateful to our community for continuing to support Mount Airy City Schools as we are excited to move into 2021.