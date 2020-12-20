Angels don’t wear halos or wings like we see on Christmas cards. In Bible times, when people saw angels they first thought they were other ordinary people and only after the encounter realized an angel had paid them a visit.
My wife and I had such an encounter on Interstate 40 near Mocksville several years ago while returning from visiting friends near Statesville. The water pump failed on our vehicle and the temperature gauge topped out. There were no service stations along that stretch of interstate so we pulled off at a rest area. No sooner than we’d stopped another car pulled up right beside us. As our motor was steaming, the man asked if he could help. I told him I thought it was the water pump, and he opened his trunk and pulled out what looked like a gallon of antifreeze. (He said he always kept a gallon in his car.) He poured it into our radiator and then topped off our radiator with water. He told us to quickly drive home – not to worry about the speed limit or otherwise delay – and everything would be all right.
We thanked him and followed his instructions. When we pulled into the driveway, shut the engine off and got out of the car, to our surprise the driveway was filled with the water he had poured into the radiator at the rest stop.
The man told me he was from Gastonia, but to us, he was a Heaven-sent messenger.
Christmas is a time when lost things are found, broken things are fixed and our hopes are renewed. May your Christmas angel be real to you and bring messages of love, joy, peace, hope and good will.
A walk in The Garden Plot: On an early morning in the garden during the week of Christmas, you’ll see icy crystals on leaves that makes them look like garlands. The spikes of the green onions make them look like candles. Heads of broccoli covered with frost with the morning rays of sunshine reflecting off them looks like tiny Christmas lights. The tops of turnips look like purple ornaments this week. It’s all a thing of beauty.
Christmas candy dish: You can purchase 12-ounce bags of Christmas candy hard mix at most stores and markets. I like the ribbon types, or the round pieces with images of Santa, snowmen, candles, Christmas trees, all somehow made into the centers of the candy. (Even as a child back in the 1950s, I wondered how they could get pictures inside the candy!) These candies work tell in a dish, as they don’t stick together like they did when we were kids. It is both a taste and a “look” of Christmas.
A house full of pallets: Grandma’s modest shotgun house in Northampton County in eastern North Carolina was crowded, of course. Grandma had her feather bed in the living room and the two bedrooms had two beds each for other adults. The large kitchen floor was filled with pallets, making the whole house a sleeping quarters. Another issue to this situation was that there was no bathroom in the house. The outhouse was 50 feet from the house, a challenge for the kids. Most parents tried to solve this problem by making sure to take the children to the outhouse just before bedtime. It’s funny that in the 21st century when homes have multiple bathrooms, some of us forget how far we’ve come and how much we take for granted — hot water, running water, indoor plumbing, electric and gas heat, lighting, ranges, computers, television, appliances and gadgets that make our lives easier — the list is endless. One thing was for sure: with all those beds full of kinfolk and the floor full of pallets for the kids, everyone was close at Christmas!
The smells of Christmas, continued: Cedars are still the mainstay of eastern North Carolina Christmas trees because there are so many growing there. One unforgettable smell was a cedar tree adorned with Christmas lights that because warm enough to cause the tree to smell like a cedar-lined hope chest. The longer the tree was lit, the more intense the smell became.
Christmas in a cup: Egg nog was always a Christmas tradition when I was growing up, as my father would always keep some handy all through Christmas. I think the vest best is Sealtest, which is still popular in supermarkets. My father thought egg nog right out of the carton was too rich; he always mixed a fourth of a glass of egg nog with three-quarters of a cup of milk. This thins the egg nog but also provides a taste that brings memories of my father. My uncles liked egg nog with eggs from Grandma’s hen house and laced with Gasburg brandy from Brunswick County, Virginia. After Santa came, we would go out to the front porch, enjoy the quiet and sip a glass of egg nog.
An easy Christmas Rice Salad: Boil two bags of Minute Rice (or Success Rice) and then stir in eight ounces of cream cheese. After it cools, stir in a large can of crushed pineapple (drained), ¼ cup of sugar, two cups miniature marshmallows, a cup of seedless grapes, a small jar each of red and green maraschino cherries (drained), 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, a can of sliced peaches (drained), and ½ cup of chopped pecans. Mix together, and add a pint of whipping cream. Refriderate overnight before serving.
May all be merry and bright: I hope all our readers have a joyful and merry Christmas and that all the blessings of love and happiness fill your hearts and your household. The gift of love is at the very heart of Christmas; of all the gifts, love is the vest best!