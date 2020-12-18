Celebrating the New Covenant

December 18, 2020 Mount Airy News Church, Opinion 0
By Father Lawrence Heiney

We are one week from the celebration of the incarnation of the Son of God in our frail humanity. This celebration is second only to the feast of the death and resurrection of Jesus. This coming week celebrates the Christmas promises made first to the Israelites. They have been fulfilled in Jesus and have blossomed as the New Covenant that includes all the nations of the earth.

How has God loved us? His steadfast love endures forever to the ends of the earth. God took the initiative. He came to Abraham and made a covenant. Moses was chosen by God to lead the Israelites out of Egypt. He made a covenant with them on a mountain on the Sinai Peninsula. They would be his people and He would be their God. Then there was David. God promised to him an everlasting kingdom. Pray Psalm 89 which celebrates the promises of the covenants especially the covenant made to David. God is faithful always.

This Sunday, we Catholics, read from Second Samuel. David is a King. David accredits God for making him King, for his many military victories, and for His dwelling made of cedar. David took it upon himself to build a temple for the Lord God. The Lord’s dwelling had been a tent in which the Lord passes through the desert. It was over two centuries old. It was getting ragged. Through Nathan, God spoke. God has led him. It was for him to do the will of God. God will say when and how. (It would be his son Solomon.) Nathan continued that God would maintain his kingdom forever. David was to let God do it, they would prosper. When they moved from God and did it their way, they would fall before their enemies. David sang Psalm eighty-nine in response to Nathan. He sang about the covenant forever. In God, David’s throne would last. The goodness and kindness would be over the people. The people would be the chosen.

Who will we celebrate come the Christ Mass? We will celebrate Jesus who saves us from our sins. Jesus is to be the fulfillment of all promised to Abraham, Moses, and David. Jesus would reveal a New Covenant which would include the whole world, where God would be present to all flesh. God would make his dwelling throughout the earth to be their light and life.

It began when the Angel Gabriel came to Mary the mother of Jesus. Gabriel announced that Mary would conceive a child who would be called the Son of the Most High God, be given the throne of David, and he would rule the house of Jacob. She understood that the Lord was calling her. The day of the Lord was present. ‘Let it be unto me according to your will,’ she responded.

The New Covenant begins. Through Mary comes the Messiah.

Father Lawrence Heiney is pastor of Holy Angels Catholic Church.