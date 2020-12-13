Despite COVID, some good economic news

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News, featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. The following column was submitted by county officials as a commentary representative of the entire Surry County Board of Commissioners.
There has been a lot of stress and strain on the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, but with vaccinations on the horizon, there’s a possible light at the end of the tunnel. We are fortunate that, as of now, Surry County and its business community has made every effort to weather the economic storm better than most counties.
We have seen positive property tax and sales tax revenue reports recently and have several examples of either business growth, a large company moving here or businesses being creative during difficult times.
Bottomley Enterprises moved their headquarters from Alleghany County to Surry County. The company’s new location in the Oak Grove community near the I-77/N.C. 89 interchange has allowed the company to expand and hire up to 100 additional employees. The new trucking terminal is 33,000 square-feet. Bottomley’s drivers haul refrigerated freight, including meat, produce and Christmas trees, to several western locations in the U.S., from its Bottomley Evergreens and Farms operation. To assist with this project, Surry County extended a sewer line to the Bottomley property.
Also, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Texwipe communicated its decision to move to Surry County and purchase the former Hanes building. As part of that project, the company will hire approximately 33 people after the first quarter of 2021. The City of Mount Airy and Surry County are providing incentives to Texwipe to assist with their investment.
Other companies have found creative ways to conduct business, and Surry County is thankful for their entrepreneurial spirit. Several local businesses like Xtreme Marketing, Renfro, Nester Hosiery, Surry Chemicals and Pine State Marketing, to name only a few, have gone into the hand sanitizer and PPE industries, showing their versatility and ability to adapt. Awesome Products, U.S Ecology, J’s Office Supplies, Granite Tactical Vehicles/Surry Machine & Fabrication, Professional Rental Services, Gates Pharmacy, Workforce Unlimited, Unique Background Solutions, Tampco, Sport Solutions, Brown & Church/Gitman Brothers and United Sewing Automation Inc. have all ventured into the sanitation or PPE industries.
We have also seen growth in the County’s property tax base thanks to a recent revaluation, which is positive economic news. The value of commercial and residential property has gone up over 7%.
Some restaurants have adapted by adding picnic tables outdoors to allow for better social distancing, while providing more takeout and curbside pickup options.
But while Surry County’s economy has performed better than other counties during the pandemic, unemployment has risen and businesses have closed, raising concerns. And we still might not have seen the full economic effects from COVID-19. We will see more economic results over the first two quarters of 2021. Hopefully, the numbers will be positive. The Surry County economy has been able to diversify in the last two decades and that spirit has allowed us to weather the COVID storm, too. Having to become more flexible and creative following the effects of NAFTA in the 1990s has positioned our county to better weather economic downturns. In addition to being an economy focusing on textiles, furniture and agriculture, emerging sectors evolved to include metal fabrication, the automotive industry, tourism, healthcare and food processing. This has created a much more stable overall local economy.
Going forward into the future, we encourage our citizens to buy American, buy local and support our Surry County non-profits and churches. We also encourage our citizens to donate to the various Christmas gift and food drives that are so beneficial to Surry County families. Spending your dollars locally and helping your fellow citizens goes a long way in helping our economy and in assisting our neighbors during this pandemic and time of need. Let’s keep Surry Strong and hope and pray for positive financial numbers in 2021.