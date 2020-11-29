A message of gratitude

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a feature of The Mount Airy News, presenting commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.
There is no doubt that this year has been hard. Yet, I believe we can either focus on how hard things are and the challenges we face, or we can focus on the positives. Focusing on the positives can help us improve our mental health and help us stay healthy.
Our mindset is a choice. We make choices about everything in life. Even if we do not make a choice, we have made a choice. Thus, I choose to focus on gratitude. I choose to focus on what and for whom I am grateful, and I encourage you to take some time to do likewise.
As we approach the holiday season, I am grateful for my family, friends, and those with whom I serve in this community everyday.
I am grateful to our Board of Education for their leadership and support, and I am grateful for our central office staff who work tirelessly to support our schools. We are so fortunate to have a shared vision, mission, and goals that guide our work, parents who support our efforts, and students who are engaged in their learning.
I am grateful to our hard-working staff members who I know work hard to make a difference every day in the lives of our students. I want to express my deep gratitude to the amazing teachers, teaching assistants, support staff, school nurses, custodians, bus drivers, maintenance staff, and school nutrition staff who make up the Surry County Schools. I recognize that each of our staff members has gone above and beyond and has sacrificed greatly during this pandemic to put our students first. I don’t take your commitment to students, to families, to each other, and to our school system lightly.
I am grateful for our business partners and community leaders who make it possible for us to support students with unique and personalized learning opportunities. The investments of business and community partners directly impact the high-quality instruction our students receive enabling them to apply what they learn in the classroom to the world of work and to life.
I am grateful for our friends and neighbors who support Surry County Schools. I am grateful for the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation and the support the Foundation Board provides our students. The Foundation has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past ten years to enrich and expand educational opportunities for our students.
I am grateful to the Give a Kid a Christmas Foundation, and to those who give so freely for our students in need. This group has made Christmas special for our students for the past 25 years with their tireless work and dedication.
I am grateful we have students in our buildings and classrooms. I am appreciative of all of the hard work and dedication of our principals, custodians, and maintenance staff to ensure we have safe schools and safe spaces for students and staff. I am also grateful we are in the process of renovating three of our elementary schools: Dobson Elementary, Franklin Elementary, and Mountain Park Elementary. These much-needed additions and renovations will create beautiful and functional learning spaces our students deserve. I am thankful to our county commissioners for funding these projects and investing in the future of Surry County students.
I am grateful for all of the healthcare providers who have been on the frontline keeping our community safe and healthy. Thank you for providing guidance and care for us all.
Gratitude is a mindset. Each of us‒ educators, parents, and community members‒ have so much to be proud of and to be grateful for. Our focus and passion to ensure our students have the best educational opportunities possible unite us toward a common purpose. It makes us who we are. Together, we can survive and thrive as we support each other this holiday season. Together, we are stronger!