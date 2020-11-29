Opposing masks a clueless, selfish act

November 29, 2020 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

Thank you Ms. DiRusso for you very informative letter concerning wearing a mask (Mount Airy News, Nov. 25). I’m sure there are several readers who will vehemently disagree with you but you speak the truth whether they like it or not.

Exposing the validity of those “Face Mask Exemption” cards is spot on. The group that introduced those was just trying to give themselves validation for being selfish cry babies. They reminded me of high school students who made up fake hall passes so they could get out of class and roam the halls whenever they wanted to.

I have heard many say that a mandate to wear a mask is nothing more than a violation of their civil or constitutional rights. Funny thing about that is I don’t remember ever seeing or hearing in U.S. History classes or government classes a mention of wearing or not wearing a mask as a ‘right.’ I see signs in restaurants and other businesses that mandate “No Shirt, No Shoes, No service!” I don’t consider that mandate as a violation of rights but a way to protect the public health. I think the words “No Mask” should be added to those signs as well for the same reason.

Lastly, people who refuse to comply with the mask, social distancing and hand washing mandate are clearly showing how they feel not only about themselves but also how they feel about their friends and relatives and the general public as a whole. They are selfish in that they don’t care who they infect and clueless as to how easily they can be infected by those around them. As long as they get to do what they want when they want to do it is all that matters. As far as I’m concerned, those people need to stay at home and away from those they could infect with this dangerous disease.

Elizabeth Martin

Mount Airy