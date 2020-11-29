Not wearing mask is unChristian behavior

November 29, 2020 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

DiRusso’s “Selfish Act” (Mount Airy News, Nov. 25) letter was thoughtful, informative, and persuasive. I would add one point: not wearing a mask is not only selfish, it is blatantly unChristian.

We live in an area where many, probably most, claim to follow Jesus. If so, his Sermon On The Mount should be the foundation for all decisions. Which makes the Golden Rule supreme, meaning I wear a mask to protect you, and I would like you to wear one to protect me.

I don’t need to hear sophomoric arguments about “civil rights,” just follow the Rule.

John Pflug

Mount Airy