“That I may proclaim with the voice of thanksgiving and tell of all Your wondrous works.” Psalm 26:7
The checkout clerk at the supermarket was unusually cheerful even though it was near closing time. “You must have picked up a ton of groceries today,” a customer said to the checker. “How can you stay so pleasant?” “We can all count our blessings,” the clerk replied. “The hardest part of this job is lifting all those heavy Thanksgiving turkeys. I just thank God that Thanksgiving doesn’t come every day.”
Actually, thanksgiving should come every day. As Christians we should make a concerted effort each day, not just one day a year, to acknowledge the many blessings God has bestowed upon us. Our lives should be filled day to day with a spirit of thanksgiving.
Psalm 26 is a brief but beautiful Psalm. Although there are no specific indications as to when this Psalm may have been written it is not difficult to determine the author, David’s state of mind. David asks God to search him and evaluate his heart for a spirit of gratitude. The first and last verses form bookends that support the idea of thanksgiving being a lifestyle and not simply a once a year holiday. It has been called Thanks-living! He begins by saying that he will not slip nor wavier in his walk with God and concludes by saying, “in the congregation I will bless the Lord.”
The entirety of Psalm 26 has to do with walking with God in a spirit of deeply devoted gratitude. David is consumed with an awareness of God’s provision. He talks about his mind and his heart in verse 2. He talks about his eyes and his walk in verse 3. He talks about his hands in verse 6. He talks about his voice in verse 7. He talks about his soul in verse 9. He talks about his feet in verse 12. He is consumed with gratitude. Webster defines consumed as, “to engage fully, to burn away.” We could say that David was burning with gratitude for the many blessings God had brought into his life. He thinks about God’s goodness with this mind. He sees God’s blessings with his eyes. He speaks of God’s grace with his voice. He travels in God’s provision with his feet. He works in God’s bounty with his hands. He lives in God’s blessings in his soul. He is consumed with gratitude. Psalm 92:1 reads, “It is good to praise the Lord and make music to His name to proclaim his love in the morning and his faithfulness at night.”
Matt Redman expresses his gratitude for God’s goodness in his song Ten Thousand Reasons. He writes, “You’re rich in love and You’re slow to anger, Your name is great and Your heart is kind For all Your goodness I will keep on singing Ten Thousand reasons for my heart to find.”
It is easy to lose perspective in the midst of the madness of our lives. Our days are so filled with people and projects, work and worry, family and finances that we can struggle to distinguish the important from the urgent. We lose ourselves in the fog of war and become consumed with ancillary issues of life.
Many people breathe God’s oxygen, are warmed by His sunshine and refreshed with His rainfall yet seldom acknowledge the source of their blessings. They live in God’s beautiful world and seldom stop to thank him for what they have been given. They navigate through life and, like the nine cleansed lepers of the Gospels, never stop and say, “Thank you Lord for all You’ve done.” Did you wake up in a comfortable bed this morning? Did you go to bed with a full stomach? Do you have an automobile to drive, a place to work or a home in which to live? Do you have family and friends who care about you? Do you have a bible to read? Do you have a church family? Are you saved? Do you live in a free country? The list can go on and on. Look around, count your blessings and, in the words of the old hymn, “it will surprise you what the Lord has done.”
Even if our physical blessings were stripped away we are able to say, “blessed be the name of the Lord” because we continually possess the unsearchable riches of His grace. We continue to have a relationship with God and experience the love, guidance and protection of God. Those blessings can never be taken away. Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, “For each new morning with its light, for rest and shelter of the night, for health and food for love and friends, for everything Thy goodness sends.”
Being consumed with gratitude encourages a positive attitude. It forces us to think about what is right with our lives rather than what is wrong. This is important in an age when many people feel depressed and discouraged. Expressing gratitude to God is a proven way of bringing light to the darkest clouds. Unlike the clerk at the supermarket we are glad that Thanksgiving does come everyday. It is not a duty to be performed or a service to be rendered. It is lifting our heart toward heaven and acknowledging that all that we are, all that we have and all that we hope to be is because of God’s amazing grace and steadfast love.
Dr. Darrell Tate is pastor of Highland Park Baptist Church