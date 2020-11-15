Still work to do in the garden

There may be turnips under those greens. The cooler temperatures of November will promote the development of the root crop of purple top turnips. They should be thriving in the cool soil and provide a harvest on into the season of late autumn and winter. Feel under the leaves and check if there are any turnips large enough to harvest. Make sure you have a layer of crushed leaves between the rows to prolong and protect the soil and prevent it from freezing temperatures.

Spice mixes make Thanksgiving recipes easier to prepare. Special mixes of spices make recipes easier without having a cabinet filled with seasonings and spices that you have to combine together. Many companies such as McCormick produce combinations of seasonings and spices that make it convenient and easier to prepare meals with a combination of spices in one container. For fried chicken and turkey dressing, you can use poultry seasoning. For spaghetti, you can use Italian seasoning, and for pumpkin pies, there is pumpkin pie seasoning with cinnamon, nutmeg, and other seasonings combined together. For apple pies, there is apple pie seasoning with cinnamon and other spices combined. These special spices are convenient and save a lot of cabinet space. For a great tasting roasted turkey, mix one teaspoon pepper, two teaspoons salt, and two teaspoons poultry seasoning together. Spray the inside cavity of the turkey with Pam baking spray and use your hands to spread the seasoning mixture inside the turkey. Spray the outside of the turkey with Pam baking spray and sprinkle with poultry seasoning. Cover turkey with foil and roast in oven. Remove foil during last hour of cooking.

The calmness of the month of November. With Black Friday, and the beginning of the Christmas rush a little less than two weeks away, please do not let this interfere with the calmness that November provides. After all, this is a season of giving thanks for a year of bountiful blessings. This season of Thanksgiving should be a state of mind, and time to think of family, friends, children, grandchildren and what we have experienced all year long. For life itself, being a blessed people and living in a blessed land. Do not get bogged down in materialism at this time of year, but let your heart, mind, and soul by filled with Thanksgiving.

The Christmas cactus is ready to bloom. It was moved to the living room in mid-October and now has bud tips on them and looks like it may bloom after Thanksgiving. We have four containers of them and when they bloom, they put on an early Christmas display.

A roof and lawn covered with frost. We may not have much possibility of snow in November, but the rooftop and lawn can receive its share of frost early in November mornings. Frost sweetens the kale and collards and kills off remaining insect pests. It beautifies the curly mustard and broccoli plants and adorns them with icy crystals. If frost covers the windshield and windows of your vehicle, use the defroster and ice scraper to clear it off before you leave the driveway.

Can we have any snow in November? Yes, it is possible to have snow in November, but don’t count count on it and the odds are against it. There may be some flurries and a dusting in the mountains, but no measurable snowfall. If snow does occur, most of it will be short-lived because the November soil is still quite warm. Temperatures are cold at night but mostly not freezing. Last year, the ground froze only about three times in what we would consider hard freezes. It would be wonderful to see a dusting of snow as a surprise on Thanksgiving morning.

Enjoying a late autumn harvest. Broccoli that is grown in late autumn will provide a lot more heads than the broccoli planted in spring simply because it has almost zero insect pests as well as no cabbage butterflies. In the autumn-planted broccoli, it produces heads during late autumn and into winter and doesn’t bolt into yellow flowers and see like spring broccoli when it gets warm. Winter broccoli provides a much longer harvest. Collards are also winter-hardy and they can be harvested when covered with snow. Siberian kale is another winter tough green. Last year, we harvested two buckets the week before Christmas. Onion sets grow all winter long and can be harvested at any stage of growth.

Starting the riding lawnmower once a week. As cold weather sets in and November moves along, get into the habit of starting your riding mower once a week and letting it run until the engine gets warm. Keep plenty of fuel in the tank. This will assure a good start and also keep the mower ready in case you need to mow over some leaves to break them down for the compost bin or pile. It would also be beneficial to drive the mower around the house with the blade disengaged to allow all the moving parts to move and oil to circulate fluids in the mower. Start the weed trimmer and leaf blower and allow them to run for a minute.

Winding down the autumn leaf harvest. Most of the leaves have left the trees and the mighty oaks are now in the process of dropping their leaf harvest. On these days before Thanksgiving, when there is no wind, it is a great time to blow or vacuum leaves to the garden plot or compost area. Place layers between cool weather vegetable rows, around rose bushes and shrubs. You can also start a mulch pile for use next spring. Autumn leaves are a valuable natural resource and they have many ways they can be used for the garden as well as the landscape.

Thanksgiving is also recycling time.As we move closer to Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s, it also becomes the season for generating trash. Much of what many call trash can be recycled and kept from landfills by recycling these items. We have the obligation to save the environment for our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren by placing recycling items in recycle bins rather than trash carts. Items that can be recyclef are: metal cans, milk jugs, plastic and aluminum soft drink containers, cardboard boxes (broken down and folded up), glass bottles and jars, newspapers (bundled up), toilet and paper towel tubes, clean cans, remove labels from bottles before placing in the recycle bin. Educate your children and grandchildren to recycle also. We should all be guardians of the environment we live in. If you are a gardener, you especially should be aware of the environment we live in and be an example.

Making gardens look good in winter. As November reaches its mid-point, most vegetable crops have cycled their way out unless you replaced them with cool weather vegetables. You can make your garden look better as winter draws near by removing all vines and stalks, tomato cages, steaks and garden residue and mowing it down to place in compost bin or pile. Stack all tomato cages and stakes and store them in the shed or barn.

Making a mandarin orange cake. This is an easy fix for a Thanksgiving dessert with plenty of taste and color. You will need one box of Duncan Hines yellow cake mix (or better yet, a box of Duncan Hines orange cake mix), half cup water, one can mandarin oranges (with liquid), one tablespoon orange flavoring, half cup Crisco oil, one three ounce box orange Jello, one fourth cup sugar. Mix all these ingredients together and pour into a 13x9x2 inch baking pan or dish sprayed with Pam baking spray. Bake at 350 degrees until firm and golden brown. All the cake to cool. Make a topping of one large can of crushed pineapple, one pack orange Kool-Aid, one teaspoon orange flavoring, one cup sugar, one three ounce box Jello instant pudding mix, one carton of Cool Whip. Mix all topping ingredients together and spread over the cake, and refrigerate.

Hoe-Hoe-Hoedown: “Pass the dessert.” A couple was enjoying dinner at the home of another couple. At the end of the meal they were enjoying dessert. The wife pinched her husband and said to him, “That’s the third time you have gone for dessert. The hostess must think you are a hog.” The husband said, “I don’t think so, I told her I was getting it for you!” — “Steady Diet” My doctor told me that dieting would add years to my life. He was right, I feel ten years older.