You can help kids, families have Christmas

November 8, 2020 John Peters II Opinion 0
Surry County Board of Commissioners

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News, featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. The following column was submitted by county officials as a commentary representative of the entire Surry County Board of Commissioners.

Surry County citizens have a chance this Christmas to provide food, clothes and Christmas gifts to children and families who otherwise would go without. The Give A Kid A Christmas program is overseen by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and Surry County Schools and has provided happiness to children in need of assistance every Christmas season for more than 25 years.

For many children in Surry County, the only food they eat is what they receive for breakfast and lunch when school is in session. The Give A Kid A Christmas program helps provide children an adequate food supply to get them through the school Christmas break and the joy and exhilaration of a happy Christmas morning with a toy or other item they might not otherwise receive.

Many families have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic this year and the need is greater than ever. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Sheriff’s Office and school system will partner with the Salvation Army to collect names of children in need, designate a shopping day for volunteers and allow the Salvation Army to distribute the items to Surry County children. Next year, the Sheriff’s Office and school system hope to go back to normal procedures.

If you would like to make a monetary donation, you may donate at http://paypal.me/giveakidachristmas or please send your check before Dec. 9 to:

Give a Kid a Christmas, Inc.

P.O. Box 827

Dobson, NC 27017

In the early 1990s, this project was started with what at the time seemed to be an ambitious effort to feed 50 families. Through generous donations from people like you, that effort has grown each year by leaps and bounds. Last year, in 2019, the program spent $125 per child, and 600 children received clothes and toys. In addition, the program provided more than 250 food boxes to those in need.

Can you imagine waking up every day knowing you would be going to school wearing the same clothes as the day before, waking up on Christmas morning and seeing that Santa has forgotten you or spending each day of Christmas vacation checking the cupboards with a growling stomach and seeing there is still no food?

For many children in Surry County, this dire image is their reality, but with your help, we can change that! Together, we can make a very real difference in the lives of these children! We can make sure they have food, we can get them clothes and we can even make their Christmas morning one of joy. Together, we can continue to work to make sure EVERY child has a Merry Christmas!

Please consider donating to help Surry County children. The Surry Board of County Commissioners wishes you and yours a very Merry Christmas!