The elected need to be reined in

With Election Day in the rearview, and an impressive turnout of local voters, I think it is safe to say that Surry County citizens did their civic duty in picking people for local, state and national offices.
Now if we could only get the politicians to do their civic duty and police themselves.
The closer it came to Nov. 3, the angrier I became with the state and national races that interfered with my daily life.
The TV ads, YouTube ads and multiple mailings were overkill. But at least I could get away from the TV and YouTube, and I could toss the mailers in the trash. My phone is a tool, and I can’t ditch it.
On Tuesday morning, between 8:25 a.m. and 11:31 a.m., I had three text messages show up from a number I didn’t known urging me to vote that day for Trump. Another text in that same time frame provided a link to a sample ballot.
On Monday I was called three times in a minute from a number in Holly, Michigan. I refused to answer this time.
The other day I had messages asking me to vote for Thom Tillis.
I was upset over telemarketers calling me several years ago and signed myself up for the national “Do Not Call” registry. Then during the 2016 election season, I started getting calls anyway. I went back to the registry website and filed again, just in case my data got lost over the years or something.
And yet in 2020 it started up again — just with political calls. I wasn’t getting calls with scam offers or selling me vinyl siding or an aluminum carport. It was just the people running for office.
If you get unwanted telemarketing calls while on the registry, you can report the violation to the Federal Trade Commission.
But guess what? The politicians didn’t include themselves in this law.
The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly (412-8) to establish this telemarketing rule on Sept. 25, 2003. Then the Senate followed with a unanimous 95-0 mark.
They were almost entirely in agreement across the aisle with the idea that it is annoying to have someone bugging you on the phone when you don’t want to be bothered. But, they excluded themselves so that they can annoy you all they want.
That sure isn’t the only time Congress has kept itself out of laws it made.
The 22nd Amendment passed by Congress in 1947 and was ratified by the requisite three-fourths of states by 1951. This law put a term limit on the office of president. From the start of our country’s government until the 1930s there had been no limit on how many times a person could run for office. George Washington chose not to run for a third term, reportedly because he said it would be too much like trading one king for another.
Then during World War II, Americans voted to keep Franklin D. Roosevelt in office for a third term in 1940 and a fourth in 1944 (though he died in 1945).
A president serving four terms? This would never do, so Congress had to act. From that point on, no politician could serve more than two terms in office.
Wait, what was that you said? It only applied to the president? Senators and representatives could stay forever??
I think if you polled the adult portion of the 370 million Americans, you would find that the overwhelming majority think that career politicians are a bad idea.
You know what else most Americans agree is bad? Letting lobbyists decide what laws get passed and which fall by the wayside.
I remember the shock I felt the first time I heard words like lobbyist and boondoggle.
Boondoggle? Imagine a doctor says he is going to a health convention. Then it turns out that it is really a golf getaway sponsored by the makers of a new heartburn drug. The pharmaceutical company is trying to get doctors to prescribe this new drug with sky-high costs over the old standby meds with generic options that are very affordable.
This sort of thing happens with politicians passing laws. Some corporation or a group of similarly minded corporations can bribe politicians to do their bidding, and it’s not illegal because of how they work around simple rules.
Think back to your childhood when you tried to work around your parents’ rules and got caught.
“You told me not to walk out that door. So I didn’t — I climbed out the window.”
Did that work? Of course not. But lobbyists do things like that all the time, and politicians don’t pass laws cracking down on it — because they are the ones who benefit from it.
And how in the world is it okay for the General Assembly and Congress to vote on budgets that serve them?
I would love to be the person who votes on whether or not I get a raise in 2021, but it isn’t going to happen. And yet senators get to vote for pay increases for themselves. And more importantly, they get nice packages like health insurance and retirement benefits.
So what can be done? Well, we have a system of checks and balances to keep the three branches of government in line.
Why doesn’t the president or Supreme Court have final say on whether or not Congress deserves a raise? Might make the whole bunch a little more eager to play nice with the president.
And on some of the other issues, treat it like we do proposed taxes and bonds: put them up for referendum on a ballot.
The state wants to raise the sales tax half a cent to pay for school construction or to benefit the community colleges, then the public gets to vote on it.
Let’s do that. On the next ballot, put a question on there like: Do you support service limits for Congress of no more than eight years?
If 60% of the voting public says yes, then the law passes whether the senators like it or not.
As President Abraham Lincoln said in the Gettsyburg Address, we have a “government of the people, by the people, for the people.” So let the people be heard.
