And now the weather turns cooler

All Saint’s Day celebrated today. Today is known as All Saint’s Day. It is the day after All Hallows Eve (also known as Halloween). All Saint’s Day was started by Pope Gregory IV in 835 A.D. in honor of saints known and unknown. The event is also known as All Hallows day and Hallowmass. It is a feast day in the Roman Catholic Church.

All Saint’s Day is also a time when we can expect a change in the weather pattern from mild to cooler, from frost to freeze and killing frosts. A chunk of weather lore for All Saint’s Day says, “If acorns are dry inside the acorn on his day, expect a cold, hard winter. If acorns are wet inside, the winter will be wet, and cold.” It seems that the acorn lore is all about cold or wet winter as it refers to a hard winter and a wet winter. Wet could mean snow, sleet, ice, and frozen rain. No matter what the acorn lore is, we will have to wait and see what winter has in store when it gets here.

The loss of an old friend for seven months. This morning, at 2 a.m., we lost an hour of daylight and our friend, Daylight Savings Time for the next four-and-a-half months. It will take awhile to get used to losing that hour of daylight and you just don’t know a good thing until you lose it. We will just have to grin and bear the long, cold nights of winter ahead.

Indian Summer now comes to an end. It is said that at the end of Daylight Savings Time also signals the end of Indian Summer. The end of red, gold, and orange leaves, a background of Carolina Blue sky, hummingbirds getting their last boost of nectar for their flight south, the last of summer’s annuals, and with the arrival of All Saint’s Day, a small foretaste of winter with cooler nights as well as dark-thirty, bare limbs, and North winds. To everything there is a time and season.

Plenty of Jack Frost on the pumpkin. Now that November has arrived, we can expect plenty of frost on the pumpkin as well as the garden plot. These first few days of November, make sure all cool weather vegetables are covered with a heavy layer of crushed leaves for protection. Most pumpkins are already harvested and frost certainly will not bother them. They have a long shelf life and will be with us from now all the way through Thanksgiving and Christmas. Frost will be good for the turnips because they are a root crop and already have a layer of crushed leaves on them.

Enjoying the waning of the full Hunter’s Moon. Last night we enjoyed the blue moon which was the second full moon in the month of October. The waning Hunter’s Moon will rise a little later each evening this week and you can still enjoy it as it rises later each evening this week. Watch it each night in the eastern sky before going to bed.

Getting the birds ready for cold weather. Before the real cold weather comes in, move the feeders to a location where they will not be exposed to North winds, and continually feed them in that location so they will get used to it and come back all winter long. In late autumn and winter, your source of food supply makes it easier for birds to sustain themselves in cold weather. As you feed the birds, continue to fill the birdbaths with fresh water each day. If ice is in the birdbath, pour it out and refill with fresh water in the afternoon.

November evenings are a time for a pot of hot chicken stew. You do not have to prepare a wash-pot full of chicken stew to enjoy on a November evening. You can prepare a six- or eight-quart pot of stew on your range in the kitchen. Just use a tray of chicken breast in a four or six pack (bone-in for more flavor). Soak the chicken for fifteen minutes in salt water. Boil chicken until it is ready to fall off the bones. Save the broth. De-bone the chicken and remove skin and break chicken into one-inch pieces or chunks. Return chicken chunks or pieces back to the pot and add a can of Swanson chicken broth and a can of condensed cream of chicken with the broth from the chicken breasts. Boil on medium heat until chicken is in shreds.

Add two sticks of light margarine, one can evaporated milk, four or five cups milk, two teaspoons of poultry seasoning and one teaspoon celery salt. Bring to a boil on medium heat. Mix four or five tablespoons of of corn starch to a glass of cold water and mix until dissolved and creamy. On medium-low heat, stir a couple of ounces of corn starch at a time into the chicken stew. Add more until it reaches the thickness you desire. Remove from heat and add salt and pepper until it satisfies your tastes. Serve with crackers, bread, or oysterettes.

Pansies become colorful in November. The pansies planted early in October are thriving as November arrives. They love cooler temperatures. Their flowery faces and dark green foliage add a lot of color to the front porch. As November arrives, it’s not too late to plant a few six packs of pansies. Most hardware stores, Walmart, Lowe’s, Home Depot, and Ace Hardware as well as nurseries have plenty of pansies in six of nine packs. The pansies are tough and winter-hardy and will last into spring. Buy a bag of pansy booster to give the pansies a great start.

Making a Pilgrim from a pumpkin. If you have a pumpkin on the front porch that was used for a harvest or Halloween display, you have the main ingredient for a Thanksgiving Pilgrim display for the front porch. Take a black permanent marker and draw the face of a Pilgrim on the pumpkin and use acrylic paint to detail the face on the Pilgrim. Don’t forget to paint on some pale pink cheeks. Use care board to design a circle for the bottom of the Pilgrim hat and paint it black. Use a one pound metal coffee can and lid for the top of the Pilgrim hat and paint them black. Use a piece of cardboard painted yellow to form a buckle for the hat. If you have a plain bonnet, you can make a Pilgrim woman and use a ball of brown yarn for her hair. Both would make a wonderful Thanksgiving display.

A special Fanta orange harvest pie. You will need two eight-ounce packs of cream cheese, 24 ounces of Fanta orange soda, one envelope of Knox unflavored gelatin, a nine-inch graham cracker crust, one can mandarin orange slices, two tablespoons corn starch, one teaspoon orange flavoring. Pour one cup of Fanta into a sauce pan and sprinkle in the envelope of unflavored gelatin and stir. Heat and stir until gelatin is completely dissolved. Set aside until fully cooled. Cream together the cream cheese and half cup sugar. Stir in the cooled Fanta-gelatin mixture. Blend thoroughly until integrated and place in refrigerator until it begins to thicken. Pour the thickened mixture into graham cracker crust. Allow to chill for a few hours. Combine the remaining half cup of sugar and corn starch in a saucepan, add rest of the Fanta and heat mixture until it becomes clear. Add drained mandarin oranges and orange flavoring. Spread mandarin orange mixture on top of pie and spread a layer of Cool Whip on top.

The Almanac for month of November. Today is All Saint’s Day and also the day that Daylight Savings Time ends. Tuesday, Nov. 3, is Election Day. The moon reaches its last quarter on Sunday, Nov. 8. Veteran’s Day will be Wednesday, Nov. 11. There will be a new moon on Sunday, Nov. 15. The moon reaches its first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 21. Thanksgiving Day will be Thursday, Nov. 26. The moon will be full on Monday, Nov. 30. This full moon will be named “Full Beaver Moon.”

Hoe-Hoe-Hoedown: Thanksgiving Day was approaching and the family had received a card with a painting of the Pilgrims and their families on the way to church. Grandma showed the card to the young grandchildren, and told them “The Pilgrim children liked to go to church with their parents.” “Is that a fact,” the youngest grandson said, “So why is their dad carrying a gun?”

“Bad Luck Joe” A man looked up from his hospital bed and said to his wife, “You have always been with me in time of trouble. When I lost everything I had in an investment, when I was in a car wreck, when I got fired, you were always there. I’ve come to the conclusion that you must be bad luck.”